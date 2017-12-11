Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Causing Trouble On ‘RHOA’: Should Bravo Interfere?

Kim Zolciak announced earlier this year that she would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after negotiating a deal with Bravo. Many were concerned that she would be losing her own show, Don’t Be Tardy, as many reality stars don’t have two shows at once on a single network. But Kim was allowed to keep her own show, as the ratings continue to rise. However, it sounds like Bravo may have gotten a double deal when they signed on Kim again. Her daughter, Brielle Biermann, has been acting out on social media, and it sounds like she’s causing trouble with the cast members.

Over the past few weeks, Brielle has caused drama with NeNe Leakes, as she claimed she found a roach on NeNe’s bathroom floor during an event. If that wasn’t enough, the entire thing blew out of proportion, and Brielle was accused of being racist. But that didn’t stop Brielle from commenting on her mother’s co-stars after watching Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to a new report, Brielle Biermann decided to talk about Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes, and Kenya Moore. As it turns out, she was throwing some shade, and it could be driven by her mother.

A photo was shared of Cynthia, NeNe, and Kenya, and someone asked for followers to give the girls a group name as if they were singers. Brielle thought it would be funny to participate, and she wrote, “Xstinct.”

She later clarified that she only meant it as a joke, but then added that she wished the golden girls happiness. It’s clear that she’s being mean to these Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies on behalf of her mother. Kim felt attacked by Kenya Moore during last week’s episode, as Kenya brought up a tweet Kim had written where she supposedly pimped out her daughter for John Legend tickets. It’s possible that Brielle’s behavior could land her a spot on the reunion couch when the ladies film the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion in a few weeks. This may encourage Bravo rather than have them interfere and ask her to step out of her mother’s drama.

Kim Zolciak may return for another episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta next Sunday. She has revealed that she’s back for a few more episodes this season.