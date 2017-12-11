Ryan Edwards’ Wife Is Thankful For Her ‘True’ Friends After Putting ‘Teen Mom OG’ Editing On Blast

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is focused on truth, rather than reality.

Following a heated blog post against Teen Mom OG and the way she and her family have been edited by MTV, Mackenzie Standifer returned to social media, where she revealed that despite her ongoing issues with the network and her co-stars, she has plenty to be thankful for.

“Thankful for true friends,” Mackenzie Standifer wrote in the caption of a photo of herself holding a camera while standing outside in the snow.

Ryan Edwards’ wife is also thankful for her recent wedding. As Teen Mom OG fans will likely recall, Edwards and Standifer’s first wedding in May was quite controversial, mainly due to the fact that Edwards nearly nodded off while driving to the ceremony due to his alleged use of Xanax. However, after Edwards entered a treatment program this past spring, he reportedly got his substance abuse struggles in check prior to their second ceremony.

Ryan Edwards’ second ceremony with wife Mackenzie Standifer took place several weeks ago in Tennessee, and while only his parents attended their first wedding, several of their family members and friends, as well as their two sons, were included in the second celebration.

A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have had a rough couple of months, starting with the dramatic reunion taping of Teen Mom OG Season 6, which took place earlier this year. As viewers saw, Standifer took aim at Maci Bookout, the mother of Edwards’ son Bentley, during the show and accused her of exploiting her husband’s addiction issues on the show.

Mackenzie Standifer then accused Maci Bookout, a longtime fan favorite on Teen Mom OG, of contributing to Ryan Edwards’ drug struggles during a scene from Season 7, much to the dismay of many fans who proceeded to unleash verbal attacks on Standifer online.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, their family, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.