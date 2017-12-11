Stassi Schroeder Talks Patrick Breakup, Says Came As ‘Shock’

This season on Vanderpump Rules the fans are going to see Stassi Schroeder split from her boyfriend Patrick Meagher. Us Weekly shared the news about Stassi explaining how much of a “shock” this split was to her. These two have been on again and off again for a while. Stassi admits that they have been in a pattern of breaking up and getting back together, but it was different this time around.

Stassi explained that this time was just a bit different. It was really over and they wouldn’t be getting back together. Stassi shared saying, “But this time was, to me, a shock. Like the real, full breakup.” They haven’t worked things out either like they have done int he past.

Patrick actually dumped her on their fourth anniversary. Even though Stassi and Patrick split a few times before that, they were back together and things seemed to be going well. This was even the first time that Stassi had been able to talk him into filming the show. The couple was actually only a few hours from getting on a plane for a romantic getaway when Patrick told her it was over. Stassi still went on the trip, but instead of Patrick, she took best friend Rachel O’Brien. It sounds like that is a great girl’s trip, but it wasn’t her plan and had to be hard on her.

She still talks to Patrick now and then and they are on good terms, but Stassi doesn’t see them getting back together this time. Instead, it looks like they are just going to be friends. Right now, she is just having some fun being single. This season of Vanderpump Rules was filmed about six months ago so it will show Stassi when she was still with Patrick. It should also show when they called it quits. If Stassi is dating any new just yet, then she hasn’t shared who or the details.

Just casually standing by a lamppost in Sydney… judging people. A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:20am PST

This season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be one that is full of drama. It sounds like Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher’s split is only going to be a small part of the drama this season. Don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo.