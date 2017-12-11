‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Gushes About Jackson In Touching Instagram Post

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is “obsessed” with her son, Jackson, according to her latest Instagram post. But really, who can blame her? The little guy is beyond adorable.

On Monday (Dec. 11), first-time mom Tori took to Instagram to share her feelings about Baby J — as she and husband Zach Roloff have come to call him. She posted a photo of herself holding Jackson during a recent trip to Cannon Beach, Oregon, and then admitted his cuteness “literally breaks my heart.”

“I have such FOMO [fear of missing out] when it comes to this kid,” she wrote. “I am so obsessed with every move he makes. His little fingers. His coos. And I can’t even with his gummy two tooth smile. He literally breaks my heart (in a good way) every time he moves.”

She went on to say that she feels blessed to have Jackson as her son.

“I love being this kids mom,” Tori gushed. “God has blessed me in such a way. He’s made me realize things don’t matter-people do. Love you so much baby j.”

Little People, Big World fans also can’t seem to get enough of Baby J. Tori’s post generated hundreds of posts from followers in just a few hours.

“Such loving beautiful mom words!!” wrote one fan. “Baby J is just adorable!! God bless Baby J and parents!!”

“Love watching your journey,” wrote another. “Seeing & hearing you all…with you & Zach the selfless love you have for one another & the way you both are with Jackson just melts my heart. Thank you for sharing your beautiful family with us.”

As for Jackson, he had a big weekend hanging out with his cousin, Ember, when his parents joined Jeremy and Audrey Roloff on a Christmas tree hunt at a local farm. Both couples appeared to have a great time sharing the annual tradition with their new babies and posted multiple photos of the event on social media for fans to enjoy.

Meanwhile, Jackson is set to turn 7-months-old on Dec. 12, which means Tori will likely post another monthly-milestone photo on Instagram. For his 6-month-old update in November, Tori posted that Baby J “survived” his first pumpkin season and “loved it.” For his December update, she will probably include all kinds of adorable first-time Christmas accomplishments.

What a great time of year for the Roloff family!

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in early 2018.