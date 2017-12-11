Jax Taylor Cheating: Brittany Cartwright Thinks There Are More Women?

Jax Taylor was the focus of the first episode of this season’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules. On the first episode, a rumor surfaced that Taylor had cheated on Brittany with a fellow SUR worker, Faith Stowers. Faith has been on the show before, but only in smaller scenes. While Jax has denied sleeping with Faith, she was telling James Kennedy that Jax may have gotten her pregnant. When Brittany learned about the rumor, she questioned Jax about his behavior. It’s interesting that she chose to believe the rumor rather than defend him. Perhaps she has some concerns about his honesty.

According to a new tweet, Jax Taylor’s girlfriend, Brittany, seems to think that there may be more than one person. In a preview of tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Brittany appears to reveal that she thinks he may have cheated on her before. For many fans, it may not come as a surprise that Jax has cheated, as he has admitted to cheating on his girlfriends before. He also claimed that Brittany was different and was thinking about marriage in the future. However, there is a possibility that fans don’t believe him because of his past. As for Brittany, she seems to have her doubts.

It’s possible that Brittany Cartwright has her doubts because of things that have happened while they weren’t filming Vanderpump Rules. Maybe Jax came home late one night from a night out, or maybe he never came home at all. It’s also possible that Brittany is overreacting out of fear because there is a part of her that may feel that the rumor about Faith is true. So many people have told her that Jax is a cheater, and she is the one who has changed him, and that could be a lot of pressure for her. As of right now, Vanderpump Rules fans have no idea whether he cheated or not. Maybe they will get an answer tonight as the drama continues.

Jax Taylor will be confronted with Brittany’s insecurities about their relationship on tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules. The episode will air on Bravo and will continue to air into 2018, as the season has just begun.