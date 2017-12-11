Chandler Riggs’ Dad Slams AMC For Killing Off Son On ‘The Walking Dead’

Last night on the new episode of The Walking Dead there was a shocking death as Carl was bitten by a walker. They haven’t killed him off yet, but it is obvious that is what is going to happen. Now Us Weekly is sharing that Chandler Riggs’ dad is really upset about the fact that they killed his son off the show.

Being on a show like this, you know that you could get killed off at any time. The Walking Dead is constantly killing off big characters. It turns out that Chandler Riggs’ dad was shocked by the fact that his son was killed off the show. Riggs found out the news over the summer when they were filming the show.

William Riggs, who is Chandler’s dad, went to his Facebook page to share how upset he was about everything. He explained that they fired his son just two weeks before he turned 18 and that they had recently told him they wanted him for three more years at least. This means that it came as a shock to them hearing the news. He went on to say more.

“I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!”

For some reason, William later deleted the post. He must have regretted putting it up for the world to see, but it was too late when he took it down. Chandler did admit that he didn’t choose to leave the show. It seems that this was just the place where the storyline needed to go. He really acted like he was okay with it talking about plans for college and saying that he will now have time to go off and do things he has never had time for in the past. It turns out that when he found out the news they talked to him and his parents both about it in person. It is obvious that Carl will die when the show returns in February, but the mystery is still there of how they are going to do it.

season 8. oct 22. trailer link in bio. A post shared by chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs5) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

When The Walking Dead returns, the fans are going to see how it all goes down as Carl ends up dying. His time on the show is obviously over. The show will return with new episodes in February.