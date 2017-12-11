WWE Rumors: ‘Royal Rumble 2017’ Winner Favorite Remains Same With New Sportsbook Odds

The WWE rumors of which superstar will win the Royal Rumble 2018 match remain the same, as another sportsbook recently released their odds for favorites to win. While there has been growing speculation that a brand new superstar could win the match, it appears based on the latest odds that WWE may play it safe and once again go with a longtime superstar. With that said, there are two other contenders listed high up on the latest published odds. Here are the latest details on which WWE superstar could walk out of Philadelphia as the Royal Rumble winner next month.

According to WWE Leaks, the latest Rumble winner odds have been published via the 5Dimes sportsbook. The popular website takes bets on a variety of sports and events, including each WWE pay-per-view such as the upcoming Royal Rumble. Upon 5Dimes’ first published listing of Rumble odds, it’s none other than “Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect” who is the odds-on favorite to win the match. That’s been the case at every other sportsbook. John Cena has +260 odds at 5Dimes to win the match, meaning a wager of $100 on Cena now would pay out $260 if he wins the Royal Rumble in 2018.

John Cena is the odds-on favorite at ‘5Dimes’ to win the ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ match in Philadelphia. WWE

While John Cena tops the odds, two other superstars are right behind him. SmackDown Live superstar Shinsuke Nakamura and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns are tied for second place on the listing. “The King of Strong Style” and Reigns each have odds of +275 to win the match. That makes for three different superstars who one could call “top contenders” heading into that match. Rounding out the top five superstars are current WWE Champion AJ Styles (+575), who really has no reason to win the match right now, followed by Seth Rollins at +875 odds.

The WWE rumors originally suggested that Cena would go on to WrestleMania 34 to take on Jinder Mahal, but as of this report, Styles is holding the title on SmackDown. However, Cena is also considered a “WWE free agent,” which probably gives him a way to challenge for either of the two brands’ major championships. Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion, and rumors have suggested he’ll defend the belt at Mania against Roman Reigns.

If John Cena emerges victorious in the upcoming Royal Rumble 2018 match, one has to wonder how the majority of fans will feel about it. However, WWE may use it as a way to boost Cena ahead of his attempt to win another championship, breaking the all-time titles won record. That record is currently held by “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. It would also be Cena’s third Royal Rumble victory on his career resume, which would tie him for that number of wins with only Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Royal Rumble 2018 match is scheduled for Sunday, January 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with live coverage on WWE Network and participating cable providers.