Who Is Kendall Long Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Season With Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

Kendall Long is one of the Season 22 bachelorettes on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love on ABC’s The Bachelor. Viewers will have to tune in to see whether the sparks fly between Arie and Kendall, but early Bachelor spoilers hint that she might be sticking around for a while. What do people need to know about Long ahead of the January premiere?

Gossip guru Reality Steve says that Kendall Long is 26-years-old and is based in Los Angeles, California. This Bachelor contestant has a YouTube channel, where she has uploaded a handful of videos showing her singing and playing the ukelele. She has been working in the entertainment field in a variety of ways for a while now.

Kendall is said to have a twin sister named Kylie, which will surely generate plenty of Kardashian/Jenner jokes, and the two have a younger brother named Colton. This Bachelor contestant was born in Valencia, California, and attended West Ranch High School.

Long attended the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, and her profile on the school’s athletics page notes that she was a three-sport athlete in high school, participating in cross country, soccer, and track. Kendall attended the university from 2010 to 2014 and focused on multimedia communications and broadcast television, notes her LinkedIn page.

The Bachelor contender has worked as a set dresser on several projects in Los Angeles, and her ABC profile indicates that she’s passionate about her family, cheese, curiosity, reading, and love. Kendall is clearly fairly adventurous, detailing that her bucket list includes scuba diving by a shipwreck, hanging out with pigs in the Bahamas, and heading to a hedgehog cafe in Japan.

In addition to her work as a set dresser, Kendall has appeared on Food Network’s Mystery Diners and has seemingly popped up on a couple of other reality television shows as well. This Bachelor lady seems to have a quirky sense of humor, and she jokes that her dream man should have an easy smile, be tall, and have a body that would give him an edge in surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Will Kendall Long be just what Arie Luyendyk Jr. is looking for this winter, and could she earn his final rose? ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season debuts on January 1, and the buzz is that Arie and Kendall may be spending some quality time together as Season 22 plays out.