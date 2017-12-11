‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reveals Her Former Home Burned Down

Kyle Richards took to Twitter on Monday, December 11, and shared some very sad news with her fans and followers.

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she and her family had been evacuated days ago, Kyle Richards returned to Twitter and revealed that her former home had burned down.

“I’m so sad to hear that my childhood home that I grew up in and my parents built, burned down,” she tweeted. “I lived there from 2 or 3 years old until I was 18. So many memories.”

Kyle Richards and her family recently moved out of their family home in Bel Air, California, which has been seen on numerous episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the past several years, and into a new home in Encino. Still, the reality star, her family, and her friends, were quite impacted by the fires and as they continued to spread at the end of last week, Richards revealed that her home was filled with evacuees.

Kyle Richards’ co-star, Adrienne Maloof, was evacuated during the fires, as well, and kept her fans and followers in the loop with the safety of herself and her family, including her three sons, on Twitter.

As fans may have seen, Kyle Richards and Adrienne Maloof spent time with one another over the summer after Maloof returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 8 in a guest-starring role. Camille Grammer also returned to the show for Season 8 but will be seen in a part-time role throughout the upcoming episodes.

