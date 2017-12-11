Warner Bros. Announces Future DC Film Lineup, Completely Omits ‘Justice League 2’

Brazil’s Comic Con had some interesting revelations this past weekend, with the DCEU’s lineup being the talk of the town. Warner Bros. presentation at the event revealed a massive lineup of upcoming DC flicks, but people were most shocked at its omissions rather than its revelations.

To get fans motivated for their upcoming films, Warner Bros. started their panel by revealing a Wonder Woman title card. As noted by Movieweb, the image for Wonder Woman omitted the number two, hinting the sequel will have a more original name.

Aquaman received the second title card, despite being the next movie to debut in the DCEU. Flashpoint followed, which has always been a wishy-washy film for the studio. Several months ago, rumor had it that if Justice League completely tanked, Flashpoint would be scrapped. Justice League was not well-received and had a disappointing opening, but Ezra Miller as the Flash proved to be the movie’s saving grace.

Following the three solo movies, the announcement of Justice League Dark seemed to shock the crowd. No, this Justice League does not feature Batman or Wonder Woman like the title might suggest. Dark features DC characters Deadman, John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Shade the Changing Man, and Zatanna.

A post shared by Justice League Movie (@justiceleague) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

Title cards for Suicide Squad 2, Batgirl, Shazam!, Green Lantern Corps, and The Batman were all featured as well. Despite the nine films being officially revealed, many were confused at the absence of Justice League 2, Cyborg, Man of Steel 2, and Black Adam. Harley Quinn was also long rumored to have her own solo film, as well Suicide Squad buddy Deadshot, but neither was mentioned.

Cyborg could be teaming up with Barry Allen in Flashpoint, so Victor Stone may not be completely absent in DC’s future.

His power is electrifying.⚡️ #JusticeLeague A post shared by Justice League Movie (@justiceleague) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The omission for these films doesn’t necessarily mean they will never happen. DC has been undergoing some major reconfiguration since its films (Wonder Woman excluded) have not been able to capture the hearts of its audience like the MCU has.

For now, only three of the nine films have official release dates. Aquaman starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard hits theaters on December 21, 2018. Shazam! starring Zachary Levi will follow on April 5, 2019. The Wonder Woman sequel starring Gal Gadot will wrap up 2019 on November 1.