Ciera Richter Reportedly Held Down 2-Year-Old Girl As Her Cousin, Jason Fletcher, Allegedly Abused Child

A case of alleged sex abuse against a 2-year-old child is making the news because of the people involved in the reported crime. According to Fox8.com, 25-year-old Ciera Richter helped her 40-year-old cousin, Jason Fletcher, create child pornography by holding down the 2-year-old child. Both Ciera and Jason have been arrested after making a graphic video showing Jason allegedly sexually abusing the child, with plans to sell the child porn video after the assault.

Jason was caught when Fletcher’s probation officer reportedly searched his client’s phone in May and discovered child pornography videos. Those videos included ones with the 2-year-old child being abused by Jason, along with a collection of other child pornography images and videos. Beyond the shock of the child porn videos was the appearance of Richter, Jason’s 25-year-old cousin, and her alleged role in helping to place the toddler in certain positions and to entertain the child as Jason allegedly abused the 2-year-old.

Ciera can be seen in the above booking photo from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, appearing to look upset, remorseful, or crying. Richter is alleged to have given access to the 2-year-old, knowing that the child would be featured in child pornography videos. Fletcher already has a status as a registered sex offender, with prior convictions in Ohio of harming a minor, including additional crimes. Jason was not allowed to possess any pornography due to his record.

Fletcher and Richter are both now facing conspiracy counts of creating and producing child pornography. Jason could spend up to 35 years in prison based on his previous convictions for crimes that involved children. Ciera faces a similar prison sentence, with Richter facing a charge of selling the child. Such a charge could bring up to 30 years to life in prison for the 25-year-old.

According to Breitbart, Jason hails from Franklin, Ohio. The publication notes that the child in question is a 2-year-old girl, whose identity is being hidden for her safety. However, Ciera allegedly was heard in the video making cooing noises and trying to comfort the girl during the heinous abuse.