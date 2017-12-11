‘Young And The Restless’ News: Melissa Ordway Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Girl, See The Photo!

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Melissa Ordway announced she had a healthy baby girl over the weekend. She wasn’t expecting to have her daughter until next month, but she went into labor a little early. Ordway’s baby was born on Saturday morning, December 9, weighing 5 pounds and 5 ounces. She named her Sophie Jolie. In her social media birth announcement, she revealed that both mom and baby were doing well.

Melissa Ordway, who plays Abby Newman, was expecting to work throughout December and start her maternity leave in January. With her little one’s early arrival, she will have to take maternity leave a few weeks early. The Young and the Restless writers may have to rewrite the script to make some changes to accommodate her leave. At any rate, the writers knew that Melissa was nearing her due date and may be prepared to write her out of the storyline quickly.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Melissa wanted to take six weeks off to spend with her daughter before going back to work. Basing her return on that, she should start taping again in early February with an airdate of early March. She would miss February sweeps, returning to work just after sweep month concludes.

Christmas came early in the Gaston house! Welcome to the world Sophie Jolie Gaston! She surprised us on Saturday, 12/9 at 10:38am weighing in at a tiny 5lbs 5oz. We are all doing great! We are so in love. ???????? A post shared by Melissa Ordway Gaston (@mel_ordway) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Based on her Instagram post, Melissa was surprised by her daughter’s early arrival. She didn’t reveal how her toddler, Olivia, who is 20 months, is coping with her little sister’s arrival. Most toddlers handle new siblings arrival well; it just takes them a few weeks to adjust to the family change.

Ordway shared her pregnancy journey with her followers on social media. Melissa posted on social media when she found out her baby’s sex and eventually when she learned she had gestation diabetes. Melissa even asked her fans for healthy recipes to try. She wanted to do whatever she could to make sure her little one was healthy at birth. All her hard work paid off. She had a healthy baby girl.

Melissa will return to Young and the Restless after her maternity leave. At the moment, CBS has not disclosed how the writers will explain her exit. Over the next few weeks, more details will become available.

Congratulations to Melissa Ordway and family on the birth of Sophie.