In less than six months, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get married in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. And while it is a royal event, Markle and Prince Harry are opting for the intimacy of St. George’s Chapel over the classic royal wedding venue of Westminster Abbey, where Kate Middleton and Prince William married (as well as Princess Di and Prince Charles). It’s obvious that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking to set themselves apart from Kate Middleton and Prince William for several reasons, including the fact that this is not Meghan Markle’s first marriage.

And while some are saying that St. George’s Chapel is where Prince Charles and Camilla got married, that’s not exactly the case. While Prince Charles and Camilla got married at Windsor Castle, they got married in the Windsor Guildhall in a civil ceremony, with a Church of England prayer service following the wedding in St. George’s Chapel.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in a similar position to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in that there is a prior divorce involved (Meghan Markle is divorced, and Prince Charles’ and Camilla’s first marriages also ended in divorce), and in terms of a future title, the royal label “princess” is not given. Meghan Markle will be getting a title after she marries Prince Harry, but it won’t be Princess Meghan (it is thought that Meghan Markle will be Duchess of Sussex).

Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Chose St. George’s Chapel

Westminster Abbey, where Kate Middleton and Prince William got married, seats 2,000 guests, while St. George’s Chapel has a capacity of 800, reports Town & Country. And while there’s no doubt that the televised wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be lovely, it will be a lower-key event, says royal-watcher and Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton.

“It’s a signal to people that they’re not going to be full-on attention seeking royals. Because they could have had the option of Westminster Abbey, like his brother, but to do so would have been to say ‘We are now fully minted public figures.'”

Morton says he thinks that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a bit more chill, like Prince Harry’s youngest Royal uncle and aunt, Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones.

Take A Tour Of St. George’s Chapel Where Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Marry

While St. George’s Chapel might be thought of as less grand than Westminster Abbey, it is still awe-inspiring. The St. George’s Chapel website offers a 360-degree tour, which features the interior and the grounds of the structure built around 1348 by Edward III. St. George’s Chapel is also where Prince Harry was baptized back in 1984, and it is likely where Meghan Markle will be baptized into the Church of England before the royal wedding.

The History Of St. George’s Chapel

St. George’s Chapel has hosted a number of royal weddings, but the first was in 1863, and it was the wedding of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. The Royal Collection Trust website says that the location of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding is a magnificent stone structure in the English county of Berkshire.

“St George’s Chapel is one of the finest examples of Gothic architecture in England and is particularly noted for its magnificent stone fan vaulting. It is the spiritual home of the Order of the Garter, the senior order of British Chivalry established in 1348 by Edward III.”

St. George’s Chapel is not only a place of religious celebration, but it is the burial place for several sovereigns, including Henry VIII.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Marry Over Memorial Day Weekend

TMZ has verified that the world will get to see St. George’s Chapel and the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live on television in May. Kensington Palace has confirmed that they will allow television cameras in St. George’s Chapel and around the grounds of Windsor Castle for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May and likely May 26 over Memorial Day weekend.