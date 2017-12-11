‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tuesday, Dec. 12: Gabi Attacks, Doug’s Warning, Another Marriage Proposal

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, December 12 reveal an action-packed day is expected for Salem. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will give some harsh criticism and Doug (Bill Hayes) issues a stern warning. One couple will get re-engaged again and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) questions Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Plus, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will try to get through to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Everyone in Salem has a different perspective on JJ shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). It is creating divisions among the Salemites and could lead to one couple breaking up. Last week, fans saw how Eli and Gabi viewed the situation differently. That tension will continue, especially after Gabi gives her boyfriend a piece of her mind.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal Doug will get tough with Rafe Herandez (Galen Gering). Determined to protect Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Doug issues a firm warning to the new commissioner. The couple known as “Rope” are going through some rocky times. Unfortunately, it seems that trend will continue.

Speaking of the couple known as “Rope,” Rafe has a surprise for his fiancee. He will once again propose marriage. It seems that these two have been engaged more times than viewers can count.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral tease Abe Carver will have some questions for Eli Grant. He wants to know if there is any progress in the investigation. He will also ask the detective for his personal feelings about JJ shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). The mayor is blurring the lines. Professional and personal opinions need to be kept separate.

As for JJ on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal he will continue to be filled with guilt. As each day passes, those feelings intensify, and he is getting close to his breaking point. Eric will try to reach out to the detective, but can he get through to him?

Eric knows what JJ is going through. Not too long ago, the former priest killed his best friend, Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) by driving drunk. He went to prison and it took Eric a long time to forgive himself. He is worried about JJ going down a dark road. However, his words might come a bit too late.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.