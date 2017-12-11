Armie Hammer Reacts To His First Golden Globe Nomination For Role In ‘Call Me By Your Name’

On December 11, the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced, and Armie Hammer received his first ever nomination. The actor, who has been in the industry for some time, was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, for his role in the movie Call Me by Your Name. Now, Hammer is reacting to the nomination, and based on his response, it is clear that he is excited by the recognition.

According to E! News, which spoke to the actor after the nominations were announced, just being nominated is like a win for Armie Hammer. The actor said that in his mind, “it’s always a good thing when your day peaks at 5:45 in the morning.”

While it may have been early for Hammer, when the announcement was made, it seems that the actor was already awake because he has two young children at home. In fact, although he was already taking calls about his Golden Globe nomination, he was quick to apologize for having to speak quietly since his daughter, Harper, was still asleep at the time. Armie Hammer even shared the way he thought the conversation would go when he told his daughter about the nomination, and it was clear that with how young she is, she will not quite understand what a big deal it is for her father.

For those who don’t live in LA or NY… A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Hammer on the other hand definitely understands and according to him, “I’ve been in this business long enough that I know what a big deal it is, and what a great honor it is to get nominated for a Golden Globe. It’s an amazing honor.” Armie Hammer said that any time a person’s work is recognized, appreciated, and honored it is a great thing, but he also pointed out that he would not have been nominated if it were not for people like Timothée Chalamet, the star of the film, Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me by Your Name, and other members of the cast and crew.

Armie Hammer said that it is a great feeling when a person is also recognized for doing work one is “proud of.” While the actor has been unable to reach Chalamet, who was also nominated, he said that the other man is likely just as busy fielding calls about the nominations. With all of the calls they are both receiving, Hammer said that “it still feels like we’re right in the middle of the promotion hurricane.”

Strategizing #callmebyyourname #lucaguadagnino A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Armie Hammer reflected on the other actors in the Best Supporting Actor category, saying that he would be happy to lose to some of the men who have also been nominated because of their work. Whether or not he wins the Golden Globe, Hammer said that he feels like he is already a winner, simply because he got the chance to work on Call Me by Your Name, and alongside people like Timothée Chalamet. The actor said that anything more than that is just “icing on an already delicious cake.”