Marcia Y. Eubank Used Power, Hand Tools To Dismember Her 54-Year-Old Husband, Say Police – See Facebook Photos

An Ohio woman named Marcia Y. Eubank is making news after being accused of dismembering her 54-year-old husband, Howard L. Eubank. As reported by Ohio.com, Marcia hails from Coventry Township and has been accused of killing her husband by shooting him multiple times and then using both hand tools and power tools to cut up his body. Howard’s remains were discovered this past weekend after authorities received a tip.

The Facebook page of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Monday, letting the public know that the 49-year-old Marcia was arrested in conjunction with the death of her husband. The human remains were identified as belonging to Howard and Marcia was charged with murder in the wake of the confirmation by both the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities got a tip that there were potential human remains in the area of the 3300 block of Linda Street, an area in Akron, Ohio, which Zillow.com pegs as having a mix of apartments and homes valued at $50,000 or $100,000 and up. The tip came in on Saturday, December 9, at 1:38 p.m. Investigators determined that Howard died earlier in 2017, in a domestic-related occurrence. However, his body wasn’t discovered until later in the year and his alleged killer was not home when officials arrived therein. Marcia was found at the parking lot of a local business and arrested without incident prior to being charged with one count of murder.

Marcia was expected to face arraignment at 1 p.m. on Monday, in Barberton Municipal Court. The medical examiner’s office reported that due to the deterioration of the remains, it will take additional time to learn more about Howard’s demise.

Meanwhile, on Marcia’s Facebook page, Eubank listed that she worked in a nursing home in Green named Pebble Creek. Marcia also graduated from Green High School in 1987. The photos shown on Marcia’s Facebook page show her as a high school student, without many other recent public posts or Facebook photos of Marcia nor Howard published thereon. Marcia’s Facebook page displayed updates about online games that she played.