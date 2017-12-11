Duggar Family Pays Tribute To ’20th Child’ Jubilee: What About Caleb Duggar?

The Duggar family received an outpouring of support from fans in response to a Facebook post about Jubilee Duggar, the child Michelle Duggar miscarried in 2011. However, a few of family’s followers wondered why the tribute didn’t acknowledge Michelle’s first miscarriage.

The day after the Duggar family celebrated Josie Duggar’s eighth birthday, they took to Facebook to memorialize their stillborn baby girl, Jubilee Shalom Duggar. Had she survived, Jubilee would soon be celebrating her sixth birthday.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar discovered that Jubilee had died in the womb on December 2, 2011, and she was stillborn a few days later on December 11. The Duggar family considers this date to be Jubilee’s birthday.

“It’s hard to believe Jubilee would have been 6 years old today. Jubilee is our 20th child who was born stillborn. We so look forward to seeing Jubilee in heaven,” they wrote of the child they lost.

The family also shared a photo of Jubilee’s gravestone, which features a photo of Michelle Duggar holding her deceased daughter’s tiny hand. In response to the post, some of the family’s Facebook followers remarked on the Duggars referring to Jubilee as their 20th child.

“Wouldn’t she have been your 21st child? I thought you all lost one between Josh & John/Jana,” wrote one fan.

“Agreed, I mean I’m a fan but they had a child name Caleb between the twins,” another commented.

As reported by Radar Online, the Duggar family believes that life begins at conception, so it surprises many fans when Jim Bob and Michelle describe Jubilee as their 20th child. This is because the couple has often spoken about Michelle’s first miscarriage, which occurred a year after Josh Duggar’s birth in 1988. They chose the name Caleb for the child that they lost, but they rarely remember to count Caleb as one of their children.

“We named that baby Caleb even though we didn’t know if it was a boy or girl because that miscarriage was early,” Michelle told People shortly after learning that Jubilee no longer had a heartbeat. “We will name this child and will know that we will see those children again someday in heaven.”

Last December, Jill Duggar made a similar comment about meeting Jubilee in heaven when she took to Instagram to mark the anniversary of her sister’s stillbirth. She also shared photos of Jubilee’s feet and one of her hands.

Many fans responded to the Duggar family’s recent Facebook tribute by sharing their memories of watching the 19 Kids and Counting episode about the loss of Jubilee.

“I remember watching that episode and thinking it was the strongest Christian witness I have ever seen,” read one remark.

“I remember watching that episode and crying for the loss of your sweet baby girl.”

As reported by the Duggar Family Blog, the 19 Kids and Counting episode in question follows the Duggars as they head to Today to announce that they are expecting again. During their appearance on the morning show, they describe Jubilee as their “20th child.”

After a family discussion about baby names, the 19 Kids and Counting episode takes a tragic turn when Michelle Duggar heads to an ultrasound appointment to find out her baby’s sex. This is when she learns that her baby no longer has a heartbeat. She and Jim Bob later share the sad news with their devastated family, and the episode ends with a memorial service for Jubilee.