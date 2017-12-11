‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Finally Opens Up To Hope, Will She Learn To Let Go Of Her Anger?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will finally talk to someone. She ends up confiding in her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Could the conversation reveal what caused her to change so drastically? Will it allow the young woman to release her hatred and heal her heart?

Ever since Ciara Brady returned to Salem, she has been full of anger and bitterness. Her first stop was to see Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Not only did she accuse the two of having an affair, but threatened her rival. She promised to make the aspiring singer pay for keeping her and Theo apart.

Claire is not the only person Ciara has been lashing out at on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers revealed she would make demands at the hospital to see Theo. She will also get into a huge fight with Hope. It was also reported that Ciara overhears a juicy tidbit from Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). It is speculated she will use this information to her advantage.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Ciara opens up to Hope on Monday, December 18. For months, the young woman has let her anger simmer quietly. Now that she is back in Salem and Theo is in a coma, her rage has been released. It seems that she is attacking everyone around her for one reason or another.

It will be interesting to find out if Ciara tells her mother what she overheard. Will Hope find out that Rafe and Sami slept together? If so, could it mean the end of “Rope?” If she remains quiet, then there must be a good reason for that.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest Ciara and Hope might bond again. However, don’t expect her to let Claire off the hook. Later that week, the two young women will brawl over the Horton Christmas ornaments. Nothing like a catfight to celebrate some holiday cheer, that’s for sure.

It seems that Ciara will continue to target Claire. She is determined to get revenge and blames her for Theo getting shot. She won’t be satisfied until Claire’s life is destroyed. However, just how far will she go to get payback for her broken heart?

Meet the newest member of the #DAYS family, @victoriakonefal! Stay tuned… ???? #DayofDAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.