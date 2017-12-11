Erika Girardi Opens Up About Keeping Some Things Off Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Erika Girardi is an open book in some aspects, but when it comes to other aspects, including her relationship with her adult son, the reality star is unwilling to film certain moments for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a new interview with Paper magazine, Erika Girardi explained why it was important for her to set certain boundaries for herself when it came to signing on to appear on the Bravo reality television.

“I think that some things should remain private, and they always will,” she said, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives days ago.

In addition to keeping her son off-camera, Erika Girardi also refused to visit her mother in their hometown with cameras in tow without certain limitations in place. As she explained, her mother is a very sensitive part of her story and she didn’t want their relationship to be portrayed incorrectly.

Erika Girardi joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its sixth season as a friend of former cast member Yolanda Hadid and her husband, David Foster. Her addition came after both Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards were removed from their full-time roles and demoted to part-time positions.

Erika Girardi and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, the longest running Housewives of the series, began filming the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the summer, and throughout the season, they traveled to a number of different places, including New York City, Las Vegas, and Germany.

Erika Girardi and her co-stars will be joined by new cast member Teddi Jo Mellencamp during the eighth season of the show. As fans may recall, news of Mellencamp’s addition to the show first hit the web in July after she appeared alongside the women during a cast trip to Sin City. Since then, she has continued to spend time with her co-stars, especially boutique owner Kyle Richards.

To see more of Erika Girardi and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.