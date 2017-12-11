Who Is ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Chelsea Roy And Why Does She Look So Familiar?

Chelsea Roy is one of 29 single ladies who greeted Arie Luyendyk, Jr. at the Bachelor mansion when filming for the upcoming season started in September. Now that filming has wrapped up and the cast bios have been released by ABC, Chelsea is one of several contestants who already have fans talking — and it’s not just because she’s a single mom with an adorable son.

On Monday night, three weeks before the Bachelor Season 22 premiere, ABC will air the one-hour Countdown to Arie special that will an introduction to many of Arie’s girls. For those who haven’t taken a peek at the cast photos yet, Chelsea Roy may remind you of one of the most talked about contestants from a previous season of the Bachelor.

So, who is Chelsea Roy and why does she look so familiar?

Warning: There are minor spoilers about the first episode of the Bachelor below, but information about the outcome of Arie’s season will not be revealed.

According to People, Chelsea, 29, hails from Portland, Maine, where she works as an executive assistant for a real estate company. She’s also a single mother to a 3-year-old boy, Sammy.

That aside, it’s her likeness to Olivia Caridi, a contestant from Ben Higgins season of the Bachelor, that will get people talking. Take a look at the photos below of Chelsea and Olivia and see if you agree.

#SelfieSaturday on set with @scottleephotography! Cant wait to show you all the pictures. Thank you for @nolitanhotel for the hospitality during the shoot! #msamodels #testshoot HMU: @makeupmavrik @fortheloveofzac A post shared by Olivia Caridi (@oliviacaridi) on Nov 19, 2016 at 9:37am PST

While clearly there is a look-alike thing going on here, Reality Steve‘s spoilers indicate that, unlike Olivia, Chelsea won’t be pegged as the villain on Arie’s season of The Bachelor. However, she will follow in Olivia’s footsteps when it comes to catching the eye of the Bachelor on night one. Spoilers indicate that Chelsea will score the first impression rose during the first cocktail party of the season.

It's just this simple ❤️ A post shared by Chelsea Roy (@chelsea_roy_) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:33am PST

The big question is, will Chelsea make it to hometowns, the final four, or even the final rose ceremony?

Fans will have to watch The Bachelor to find out how far she makes it, but it will be interesting to see how Chelsea’s relationship with Arie plays out after night one based on some information from her Bachelor bio.

According to her ABC bio, she says she doesn’t like “displays of over-the-top PDA” on a date. When Arie was on Emily Maynard’s season of the Bachelorette, he was known as the “kissing bandit,” so we’re expecting lots of PDA during his season, something Chelsea isn’t fond of.