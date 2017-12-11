Kenya Moore On Why Cynthia Bailey Wasn’t Invited To Wedding: Will She Know About Pregnancy?

Kenya Moore decided to get married when The Real Housewives of Atlanta was on hiatus, and her co-stars had no idea what she was planning. Some of her co-stars didn’t even know that she had been dating a man named Marc Daly for six months and had engaged in a long-distance relationship with the man from New York. When Kenya got married, it shocked many people and because she wasn’t open about her decision to get married, her relationship quickly became the topic of discussion. On last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her co-stars quickly started gossiping about Kenya’s marriage after she had left the group trip.

According to a new tweet, Kenya Moore is now revealing that there was a reason why she didn’t tell Cynthia Bailey about her plans to get married. It wasn’t a personal issue, but rather than Kenya eloped. She hadn’t even told her father, who really wanted to walk her down the aisle. It was a decision Kenya and her husband made together and only a few people were asked to be present, including one of Kenya’s long-time friends, Brandon DeShazer. On Twitter, Kenya decided to defend her decision to keep her wedding a secret from everyone.

#originalface ???? #blackbarbie #blackdontcrack #kenyamoore #kenyamoorehaircare #RHOA A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:49am PST

“My own father didn’t attend my wedding so Cynthia Baily shouldn’t feel bad… I ELOPED. She has FaceTime with my husband Marc just didn’t meet him in person and that was 6 months ago. Mind your business if you aren’t my friend,” Kenya Moore explained on social media, as she learned that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars were gossiping about her.

As soon as Moore had left the trip, Marlo Hampton kept asking the girls about Kenya’s wedding. She was convinced that Moore had just gotten married to a man for the sake of getting married. Of course, this wasn’t the way Cynthia saw it, and she was heartbroken that she couldn’t defend her friend. Instead, she decided to walk out of the conversation when things got to be too much. As for Kenya, she wants Cynthia to know that it wasn’t personal. She simply didn’t invite anyone, and she wanted to break the news to Cynthia herself when she got home. As for her pregnancy plans, it’s possible that Cynthia may be more involved, as it is a longer process. One can imagine Bailey will be throwing Kenya a baby shower if she does end up getting pregnant.

Kenya Moore is back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this upcoming Sunday night on Bravo.