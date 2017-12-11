‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Betrays Victor, Sides With Nikki And Nick On Chancellor Park

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will make a dangerous decision during the week of December 11. She has been defending Victor’s (Eric Braeden) choice to tear Chancellor park down and put condos in its place. However, this week, Victoria will have a change of heart and go against Victor.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria has been cold toward her family and friend lately. However, there is hope; Christmas is coming, and it’s the perfect time of year for Victoria to change her ways. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria will consider what the park means to her family. She will remember the fond memories of taking her kids to the park to play. It will result in her changing her mind and joining Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) mission to save the park.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria decides that she cannot support the real estate development after all. She will worry that go up against Victor may be a dangerous thing to do. She hasn’t been in the COO position very long, and she fears that Victor could demote her if she crosses him. Victoria knows that the company is in crisis and every deal counts, especially one that could bring millions to Newman.

Today on #YR, Nick takes on a new challenge and Abby and Scott hide their true feelings. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7f9mzaRhIn pic.twitter.com/DSSjbyuoEU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 9, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria will go behind Victor’s back and support Nick and Nikki’s project. She will meet with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) about her plans and seek advice on how they can save Chancellor Park. Victoria knows that if her dad figures out that she is trying to block the real estate development, she could be fired.

Victoria works to figure out a clever way to sabotage Victor’s plans without him finding out. Young and the Restless spoilers state that if she can halt the condo project, the Newman family might enjoy a peaceful Christmas together.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Michael warns Victoria that it isn’t wise to challenge her father. He believes that it won’t work out in the end. Even so, Victoria will admit that she has to support her mother and brother on this and cannot allow her dad to destroy Chancellor Park.

In the end, Y&R spoilers reveal that Victor will put family first. Perhaps that’s a clue that he will save Chancellor Park.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.