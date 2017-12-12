‘Just Because!’ Season 2 Release Date: Anime Slice Of Life Teases Movie, Spawns Web Manga, Novel Series

Why will anime studio Pine Jam create Just Because! Season 2? The answer can probably be found in the title itself. The anime actually started life as an April fool’s joke in 2017 when the anime project was teased under the name April 1st The Animation. The anime was later confirmed to be real and now the story has spawned a Just Because! manga and light novel series.

The Just Because! anime is an original story written by Hajime Kamoshida, the author of The Pet Girl of Sakurasou light novel series. Kiseki Himuro, the author of the Sword Art Online Progressive manga, did the original character design and artist Kiseki Himura (Tawawa on Monday) is credited with adapting the character designs for animation. This anime is the first time Atsushi Kobayashi was the director, although he does have experience as an episode director for other popular anime like The Ancient Magus’ Bride and Gargantia On The Verdurous Planet.

The anime was licensed internationally by Sentai Filmworks and it is now streaming online on Amazon Anime Strike with English subs. A Just Because! English dub was never announced. The number of episodes is slated to be 12 episodes, with the finale airing in Japan on December 28, 2017.

Just Because! Blu-Ray And DVD Release Dates

The release dates for the Just Because! Blu-Ray and DVD box sets have already been announced. The 12 episodes will be split into six volumes, with each Blu-Ray containing two episodes. The release dates for the series is as follows.

Just Because! Volume 1: December 22, 2017

Just Because! Volume 2: January 31, 2018

Just Because! Volume 3: February 28, 2018

Just Because! Volume 4: March 28, 2018

Just Because! Volume 5: April 27, 2018

Just Because! Volume 6: May 30, 2018

The limited editions come with bonuses such as drawings and copies of the novel.

Just Because! Manga And Light Novel Series

Starting in October of 2017, a serialized novel adaptation of the anime’s story began being published in Kadokawa’s Da Vinci magazine. The first novel started with the prologue contained in Episode 0 of the anime. Kiseki Himura and Hajime Kamoshida are credited with the story while illustrator Atsushi Kobayashi is providing art for the light novels. An English translation of the Just Because! novel series has not yet been announced.

The anime also spawned a spin-off Just Because! manga series that is written and illustrated by Kamaboko. The manga chapters are being released two pages at a time through the official Just Because! Twitter page. Unfortunately, the manga is also only available in Japanese and an English translation has not yet been announced.

What will happen in the future to the Just Because! anime characters? Studio Pine Jam / 'Just Because!' Anime TV Key Visual

Just Because! Season 2 Release Date: Website Teases Just Because! Movie?

As of this publishing, anime production company Pine Jam has not announced anything official about the Just Because! Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Just Because! Season 2 air date may occur.

So far, a Just Because! OVA episode has not been announced, but what is interesting is that the official website has a placeholder menu for a Just Because! movie. The menu link for the movie currently only brings up a trailer for the Blu-Ray and DVD, but the website could be teasing anime fans about Pine Jam’s future plans.

Anime projects take years to develop and so far, studio Pine Jam has not made any announcement for their 2018 projects. As it is, the studio has fans waiting for the second season of Gamers!, another popular anime released in 2017. Unfortunately, anime fans will just have to wait impatiently for any news about Just Because! Season 2. Why impatiently? Just because.