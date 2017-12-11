‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla And Tripp Share Warm Moment, Blackmail Creates A Surprising Bond

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 18 reveal the tension between Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) might be coming to an end. The way it happens is quite interesting, as it has to do with Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) blackmailing Tripp. Somehow, in the middle of dealing with Kate, Kayla’s heart begins to soften toward Steve “Patch” Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) son.

When Tripp came to Salem, Steve and Kayla worked hard to make him feel like a part of the family. However, the secret about Ava’s real murderer caused everything to go into turmoil. Due to Tripp not being told the truth and Jade’s deception, the young man thought Kayla killed his mom. Due to this false belief, he tried to destroy Kayla’s life and career. At one point, he even though about killing her. That is when the truth finally came out.

Days of Our Lives spoilers teased that Kayla would eventually let go of her anger. However, it would be a long process, according to head writer Ron Carlivati’s interview with Soap Opera Digest. It seems that Kayla’s anger toward Tripp will finally be resolved, but it is due to an interesting storyline.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Steve and Kayla will confront Kate about blackmailing Tripp. A trap will be set for the devious DiMera, and she ends up implicating herself. Around that time, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) walks in. However, Kayla decides to keep quiet about Kate’s deception for the time being.

It is stated that on Monday, December 18, Kayla and Tripp will share a warm moment. It must have something to do with Kayla finding out about Tripp’s dilemma. Even though he gave Kate what she wanted, he was conflicted about the situation. He didn’t know what to do, especially since everyone wanted answers about Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis).

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal the shooting storyline is affecting everyone in Salem. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) wants revenge, and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) lost her position as commissioner. Plus, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will try to take his own life. Hopefully, the truth will be revealed soon. As for Steve, Kayla, and Tripp, this might be the beginning of healing for the family.

Clearly I like superheroes and Reptar… #reptar #Wolverine A post shared by Lucas Adams (@thelucasadams) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.