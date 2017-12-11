Who Is Lauren Burnham Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Season With Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

The buzz regarding Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s spin as ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 lead this winter is already swirling, and long-time fans are hoping that he finds lasting love this time around. Lauren Burnham is one of the ladies hoping to receive Luyendyk’s final rose, and viewers will want to know much more about her as Season 22 plays out. What’s the scoop on Lauren?

People details that Lauren Burnham is 25-years-old and is a technology salesperson living in Dallas, Texas. This Bachelor contestant’s LinkedIn page notes that she has been working for Vonage since February of 2017, and prior to that, Lauren lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Bachelor contender graduated from Old Dominion University in Virginia in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and Burnham started out her college studies in 2010 at Central Washington University with a focus on pre-medical studies. From the looks of things, Lauren has done a lot of volunteer work with groups like the Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services, the Humane Society, a veteran’s home, a food bank, and some Christian outreach programs.

Lauren seems to be very close to her family, especially her little brother Luke, as she posts about him frequently on social media. This Bachelor contestant notes in her ABC profile that she has always wanted to be a Disney princess, and she doesn’t have any tattoos. Burnham says that she’s fun, loyal, and open-minded, and she apparently has a need for speed. Lauren admitted that if she could break any law without consequences, it would be to drive as fast as she wants, so she seems to be a great fit for race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. on that front.

There's nothing better than a doodle hug A post shared by L A U R E N | B U R N H A M (@laureneburnham) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Lauren has earned a second-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and this Bachelor lady admits to liking Taylor Swift, Real Housewives, and Botched. In addition, spoiler fans at the Bach and Bachette Fan Forum uncovered the fact that Burnham seemingly used to be engaged to NHL player Christopher Crane. It appears that the two were slated to get married this past summer, but little else is known about the relationship or split at this point.

Could Lauren Burnham end up with Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose in Season 22? Gossip guru Reality Steve has indicated that she is one to watch this winter, but everybody will have to wait and see whether she leaves this journey heartbroken or engaged. ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season debuts on January 1, and it’s sounding like this will be a juicy one.