Akayed Ullah Pictures: Manhattan Bombing Suspect Is 27-Year-Old Brooklyn Man, Bangladesh Immigrant

Akayed Ullah has been identified as the suspect in Monday’s bombing attempt in Manhattan, with pictures emerging showing police tackling the 27-year-old Brooklyn man to the ground.

As NBC News reported, Ullah is an immigrant from Bangladesh and former taxi driver who allegedly had a homemade bomb attached to his body when it prematurely exploded in a train station in New York. No one was killed in the attack, and Ullah was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates this male was wearing an improvised, low-tech explosive device attached to his body,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said at a press conference after the bomb exploded at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The report found scant details about Akayed Ullah, only that he was a licensed cab driver from March 2012 to March 2015. There are three addresses in Brooklyn connected to the suspect, the report found. Relatives did not comment when contacted by NBC News.

CBS New York reported that Akayed Ullah immigrated to the United States from Bangladesh in 2011. He arrived with his parents and three to four siblings and obtained a Green Card before becoming a permanent U.S. resident, the report noted.

The attack sparked some debate among those both in favor and opposition to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which is aimed at keeping out immigrants from countries connected to terrorism. Bangladesh was not one of the countries identified by Trump in any iteration of the travel ban.

In the wake of the attack, New York officials commended the work of first responders and called on residents to remain calm. Ruben Diaz Jr., Bronx borough president, issued a statement saying the attempted attack will not break the resolve of New Yorkers.

“The people of New York City remain united against terror. While today’s attack on our subway system reinforces our need to be vigilant, it will not break our resolve to live our lives as we see fit. No cowardly attack can change the core of who we are as New Yorkers,” he said (via the Guardian).

“I especially want to thank our first responders, including the New York City Police and Fire Departments, Port Authority Police Department and the MTA Police Department, for everything they do on a daily basis to keep our city safe and secure.”

Four people were hurt in the attack, including suspected bomber Akayed Ullah. Authorities said none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, though one person did sustain serious injuries.

The bomb exploded at around 7:30 a.m. ET, Fox News noted, and prompted a massive response from police and other first responders. At this time, police do not believe there are any other suspects involved beyond Ullah.

In the hours after the attack, authorities publicly identified Akayed Ullah as the suspect and a picture emerged showing an injured Ullah taken to the ground in the bus station.