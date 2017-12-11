Jacqueline Laurita Admits Watching ‘RHONJ’ And Finding Joy In Kim D. Drama

Jacqueline Laurita is no longer a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She appeared on the show last year because she wanted to make peace with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga over the drama that had played out between them. However, she quickly realized that she wouldn’t be able to make peace with them because of their dislike for her. Teresa felt that Jacqueline had been too pushy with her regarding her legal problems, and Teresa kept telling her that she didn’t want to talk about it. Laurita, on the other hand, thought that friends should be able to tell each other everything. She stormed out of the last lunch meeting, and they never got to resolve anything.

On this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice is still dealing with issues from Kim D, who is saying that Teresa has been spotted with another man while her husband is serving time in prison. Teresa was furious when she learned of this news, but Jacqueline reveals she’s happy that she’s not being blamed this time around. According to a new tweet, Jacqueline Laurita opened up on Twitter, explaining that she had watched last week’s episode and is happy that the ladies can see what Kim D. is doing all by herself.

Having a lot of laughs with Chris and Jill! ???? A post shared by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

“I finally watched and saw the Kim D. episode. Guess they falsely can’t blame me again this time for her appearance. Kim does help bring ratings though. She’s a bad ass! She doesn’t need an army. She holds her own,” Jacqueline explained on Twitter, sharing she’s thrilled that the girls aren’t blaming her for everything that is going wrong in their lives on this season of the show.

Apparently, Jacqueline Laurita felt that the ladies were blaming her last year for their troubles. Laurita revealed she would much rather be at home with her son than focus on The Real Housewives of New Jersey this year. She has kept that mission in mind, as she has chosen not to appear on the show, not even as a friend of the wives. Even though the paycheck may be nice, it sounds like the drama is too much for her, as she’s trying to raise her autistic son, Nicholas.

Jacqueline Laurita may never return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey as long as Teresa Giudice is filming with Bravo.