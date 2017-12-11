Kelly Ripa Packs On PDA With Hubby, Appears To Be All Smiles With Ryan Seacrest At ‘Live’s’ Holiday Party

Kelly Ripa had a very busy, yet fun weekend in New York City as she celebrated the holidays with her husband and co-workers.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host started to get into the Christmas spirit as she celebrated the holidays by sharing a photo of her gorgeous Christmas tree with fans. The massive tree was complete with lights, ornaments, and even beads and Kelly’s followers couldn’t help but comment on how great Ripa’s tree decorating skills were.

And now, since she’s already trimmed her tree, the mother of three took time out of her busy schedule to celebrate the holidays at the yearly Live holiday party in the Big Apple. In her first Instagram post Friday evening, Kelly revealed that this year’s party was held at Manhattan’s swanky cocktail lounge, Skylark. According to the menu, Ripa most likely enjoyed libations as well as small bites like shishito peppers and sweet potato toast.

The talk show host appeared to be having a wonderful time at the party as she shared multiple photos of the joyous event, including her first photo — one of herself kissing husband Mark Consuelos inside of a beautifully lit-up circle. Kelly’s one million plus adoring fans made sure to remind Ripa how much they appreciate the wonderful relationship that she seems to have with her husband of 21 years.

Bright lights. Big city. #liveholidayparty2017 #skylark???????? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

“You 2 are one if my favorite couples. Been that way since the days of AMC!”

“You guys are such the PERFECT couple!! To us you two are like salt & pepper… you compliment each other,” another fan gushed.

The second photo in the series of pictures showed Ripa with her co-host Ryan Seacrest as well as with Live‘s infamous producer, Michael Gelman and his wife with the Empire State Building in the background. The 46-year-old appears to be all smiles with her crew, further squashing ongoing rumors that she and Seacrest don’t have a good relationship. In all, the two photos gained an impressive 92,000 likes as well as over 580 comments.

One more because it’s not a party until #artmoore says so! #liveholidayparty2017????✨???????? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Later that evening, Kelly posted another picture from the shindig, this time with her husband and Live‘s production manager, Art Moore, in between the same glowing ring as the previous two photos. Ripa can be seen smiling and look off into the distance while Consuelos kisses the cheek of Art Moore.

All in all, it seems as though Live knows how to throw quite the holiday party.