Scheana Marie’s Ex-Husband Mike Shay Is Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Scheana Marie’s former husband, Mike Shay, reportedly filmed scenes for the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

While Mike Shay and Scheana Marie have been split up for over a year, the musician reportedly returned to Bravo TV months ago to film at least one scene without his ex-wife. On December 11, Brinkwire revealed that Jax Taylor had divulged the news during an interview on The Morning Breath days ago before taking aim at Scheana Marie for abandoning their marriage and quickly moving on with her now-ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta.

According to the report, Scheana Marie may be unaware of her ex-husband’s upcoming appearance.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were together when Vanderpump Rules began airing in 2013, and during the show’s second season, they became engaged at the home of Lisa Vanderpump in Beverly Hills. From there, the couple tied the knot, but in the years that followed, their relationship became increasingly strained due to his alleged substance abuse struggles. While Shay reportedly got sober years ago, his now-ex-wife accused him of relapsing at the end of last year before filing for divorce.

Jax Taylor’s comments about Mike Shay’s potential return to Vanderpump Rules came just days after Radar Online revealed that the musician would be coming back to the show with his new girlfriend, Kolby Sue Eder.

According to Radar Online, Mike Shay is head over heels for his new leading lady and recently gushed about her on his Instagram page. As for his former wife, Scheana Marie, she recently split from Robert Parks-Valletta after months of dating. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, the actor announced their breakup in the comments second of a photo he shared during a vacation in Italy months ago.

While Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have been seen together recently, they are not currently involved in a committed relationship.

