Lala Kent’s Secret BF Is A Secret No More — He Reportedly Hangs With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Last season on Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent’s boyfriend was a hot topic among the Sur staff, with many believing she was dating a married man and living a sugar baby life. It caused a major divide on the show because some refused to believe the claims. But now her man is no longer a secret, so will he make an appearance on the reality show this season?

Her Man Was All For Her Returning To VPR

The blonde reality star, who also works as a singer and actress, talked to both In Touch and Us Weekly about how the man in her life supported her when she decided to return to the show for Season 6, and she revealed that the VPR cast has met him and they all hang out.

“When I decided to come back to the show, he was all about it, and he is a fan. The whole cast has met him now and everyone loves him!” said Kent. “The other night he went to a charity event and took Tom Sandoval and James [Kennedy] and I wasn’t even there. I had to work or something. They were just sending me pictures. It was so cool.”

But, even though the Sur staff knows and loves her boyfriend, she has decided to keep his identity a secret from fans of the show. (Although he is rumored to be married film producer Randall Emmett) She will refer to him this season, but never say his name. Lala Kent explained that she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be a part of the reality TV world because she loves him and doesn’t want anything to ruin her relationship.

I’m in bad need of some boo boo Time @scheana @itsjameskennedy A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:21am PST

She added that she would be devastated if anything came between them and, so he will probably never do any filming for the show. She said the two are in different worlds and she wants to keep it that way.

Vanderpump Rules Producers Tried To Get Him In Front Of The Cameras

According to the All About The Real Housewives website, producers did ask him if he would ever consider appearing on the Bravo series, but he replied that he would only do it if they paid him $100 million because that is what his company is worth. So, Kent says it is safe to say that he will not be making an appearance anytime soon.

We like dogs way more than we like people. A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

The only thing we do know about Kent’s boyfriend is that her nickname for him is Randy. She named one of her lip gloss shades after him, and when Us Weekly asked her about it she coyly replied that it was named after a special person. Kent had some fun naming some of her shades after co-stars and past storylines. Her shade names include James, The Affair, and Mistress.

Lala Kent also said that she is happy and believes she has found the one, but the couple is in no hurry to get married or have kids. She says she still has a lot she wants to accomplish.