Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding To Cost A Reported $30 Million!

Plans are starting to fall into place for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; and according to a new report, the price tag for the event will be around $30 million, it will be full of “glitz and glamour,” and it will include some high-profile guests. But even though the cost is similar, when Harry and Markle tie the knot next May, it will be quite different from the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meghan And Harry’s Wedding Will Be Costly For The Royal Family

According to Hollywood Life, the 2011 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cost about $34 million, with $32 million of that spent on security. Harry and Markle will dish out about $25 million for the security for their ceremony, especially since the event will be televised.

The hefty price tag is one of the few things that the two weddings have in common. Since Prince William will one day be the King of England, protocol dictated his wedding day. But since Harry is 5th in line for the throne, he has the freedom to do things differently.

The Location

As People Magazine reports, Harry and the American actress will have a low-key ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle instead of a grand affair at Westminster Abbey. St. George is a smaller venue that holds 800, while the Abbey can hold 2,000.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Since Harry will never be king, he has less responsibility to have a traditional ceremony. While it will undoubtedly be grander than the average wedding, it will not be on the same level as William and Kate’s pomp and circumstance-filled extravaganza. In fact, the world will probably not see a wedding on that grand of a scale until Prince George gets married decades from now.

Since the wedding will not be in London, Harry and Markle will not share a balcony kiss or a procession through the city. But, the couple will probably find a substitute for the traditional kiss and horse-drawn procession, so the public can be a part of the big day.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding Will Not Be A U.K. Holiday

Another difference will be the fact that the day Markle and Harry get married will not be a bank holiday, which means citizens of the U.K. will not get the day off of work and the banks will be open. British Prime Minister Theresa May says that she looked to royal precedent when making the decision. But, just because people don’t automatically get the day off, it doesn’t mean crowds won’t be gathering for the event.

The Guest List

Because it is not a full-on state occasion, there will also be fewer dignitaries in attendance, but there will be more celebrities. When William and Kate married, there was an obligation to invite foreign royalty and politicians. But, with Harry and Meghan, there is less pressure to invite heads of state. And, with Markle’s Hollywood ties, it is more likely the guest list will include friends like Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, and her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams.

#TBT to girl time with @priyankachopra & Mubina in #Malibu last week #californialove #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:11am PST

Plus, chances are high that former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will also get an invite.