Who Is Rebecca Kufrin Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Season With Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is looking for love again this winter, and he is hoping that a spin as the lead of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season will help him to find his lasting Ms. Right. Rebecca Kufrin is one of the bachelorettes hoping to get Arie’s heart racing, and viewers will definitely want to keep an eye on this contestant. What do people need to know about Becca Kufrin heading into this journey of Luyendyk’s?

Gossip guru Reality Steve details that Becca Kufrin is 27-years-old and hails from the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area. This Bachelor contestant graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Minnesota State University, Mankato and most recently was working as a senior account executive at a technology public relations firm.

Kufrin lost her father when she was a teenager, and Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that Becca’s mother is currently in remission from breast cancer. It seems that Becca also has a sister named Emily who got engaged recently. This contender for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose notes via her ABC profile that she is a publicist, and she considers Prior Lake, Minnesota, to be her hometown. Kufrin has three tattoos, and she reveals that the movies Pitch Perfect, Sister Act 2, and Gladiator are her all-time favorites.

???? A post shared by Rebecca Kufrin (@bkoof) on Aug 6, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

Becca considers herself to be charismatic, honest, and loyal, and her “bucket list” includes grape stomping, hot-air ballooning, and eventually having a house and a dog with her perfect partner. Based on this Bachelor contestant’s Instagram page, Kufrin has a great sense of humor and a dog she adores, and she doesn’t shy away from making her opinions on politics known.

How well will these traits sync with what Luyendyk is looking for in his perfect mate? Early Bachelor spoilers tease that Kufrin makes a great first impression on Arie and that she may become an early and long-lasting frontrunner for that Season 22 final rose.

Will this Bachelor lady be the one to snag Luyendyk’s final rose? Reality Steve hints that she is one to watch this winter as Season 22 plays out and Arie himself may have accidentally revealed some information on this front recently as well. Fans will get to see whether the sparks fly between Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin on ABC’s Bachelor 2018 season beginning on January 1, and it sounds as if this will be one hot season.