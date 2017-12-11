Scheana Marie Claims Nothing That Comes Out Of Jax Taylor’s Mouth Should Be Taken Seriously

Scheana Marie and Jax Taylor used to be close friends, but these days, they seem to be keeping their distance from one another, despite her friendship with his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright.

As the new season of Vanderpump Rules begins airing on Bravo TV, Scheana Marie and her co-stars have been busy promoting Season 6. Recently, Scheana Marie spoke about her controversial co-star during an appearance on The Morning Breath.

According to a new report, Jax Taylor appeared on the show days prior and revealed that Scheana Marie’s former husband, Mike Shay, will be appearing on an episode of the reality series in the coming weeks. However, according to Scheana Marie, that information may not be true.

“Do you really believe the words that come out of Jax Taylor’s mouth? I mean, Jax Taylor isn’t even his real name,” Scheana Marie said, according to a report from Brinkwire on December 11.

Scheana Marie went on to address comments made by Jax Taylor, in which he allegedly said that she moved on way too quickly from her ex-husband and made it clear that Taylor didn’t know a thing about her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta.

Scheana Marie also said that Jax Taylor is the last person who should be talking about her love life.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Scheana Marie didn’t waste any time moving on from her marriage to Mike Shay and did so with Robert Parks-Valletta just weeks later. As fans may have seen, the reality star was spotted at a Christmas party in Los Angeles with the actor just over two weeks after confirming her two-year marriage had come to an end. However, rather than confirm the relationship right away, Scheana Marie waited until two months later to break the news to Mike Shay at the filming of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta dated for what appeared to be the entirety of filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 before splitting.

