Next ‘Bachelorette’ Raven Gates’ Friend, Tia? One Of ‘Bachelor’ Arie’s Girls Could Score Gig Thanks To Her BFF

Raven Gates was dumped during Bachelor star Nick Viall’s final rose ceremony, but months later, she found love with Adam Gottschalk on Bachelor in Paradise. Now she’s rooting for her friend, Tia Booth, to find love on TV.

Tia, who is one of 29 ladies who will compete for Arie Lyundek’s final rose when the Bachelor premieres on January 1. Will Raven’s endorsement for her BFF help Tia find love with Arie, or will her friendship with Raven, one of the show’s most popular contestants, help Tia score the coveted Bachelorette gig?

Filming for the season wrapped weeks ago, and spoilers are already out in full force, including the name of Arie’s final four and the final rose winner. How far did Tia, 26, make it with Arie and what are her chances of becoming the next Bachelorette if she didn’t find a love connection with the 36-year-old race car driver?

Warning: Bachelor Season 22 spoilers ahead!

Just days ago, ABC released the names of all 29 contestants who will appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Shortly after the cast was revealed, Raven Gates posted a photo of herself (below) with Season 22 contestant Tia Booth on Instagram.

“I finally get to announce that I’m handing over my Bachelor baton to my BFF @tiarachel91,” Raven captioned the Instagram photo (below). “My only advice: Just always remember you’re not as bad as what your worst critic says you are and you’re not as great as what your biggest fan says you are. Find the balance, enjoy the ride. I’m always in your corner!”

Although Arie’s final pick won’t be revealed until the season finale slated for March of 2018, blogger Reality Steve has already released the name of not only Arie’s final four but the name of the girl who is reportedly engaged to Arie.

If Steve’s spoilers are correct, one of Arie’s final four girls is Tia Booth, who hails from Raven’s home state of Arkansas. Did producers help Tia make it further than 26 other girls because of her connection with Raven, or did she have a natural connection with Arie?

Fans may not be able to figure that out until The Bachelor airs in January, but Tia’s time on the show doesn’t have a happy ending. Spoilers point to Arie eliminating Tia during the hometown dates rose ceremony. But that may be good news for the 26-year-old physical therapist.

Many of the girls who were in the final four on previous seasons of The Bachelor have been picked to become the next star of Bachelorette, including Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher, Andi Dorfman, and Desiree Hartsock.

Will Tia Booth be named the 2018 Bachelorette star, or will the gig go to another girl who was rejected by Arie Luyendyk?

Fans will find out soon enough, as the Bachelor Season 22 begins on January 1, 2018, and the name of the next Bachelorette star should be revealed shortly after Arie hands out his final rose.