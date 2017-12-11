Bethenny Frankel Teaching Her Daughter Bryn A Lesson: ‘RHONY’ Star Opens Up About Parenting

Bethenny Frankel may run a successful company thanks to her Skinnygirl Margarita idea and The Real Housewives of New York, but Frankel felt a need to help after she learned that no one was really stepping up to help Puerto Rico recover after Hurricane Maria earlier this year. Through B Strong and other charity initiatives, Bethenny has managed to raise money and gather supplies to help people in need. She has managed to fly thousands of pounds of supplies to the island and she recently sent a massive ship to the island. But she’s doing everything when she doesn’t have her daughter in her care. Since she’s divorced, she’s splitting her time with her daughter with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

As it turns out, Bryn may have an idea as to what her mother is doing when she’s with her father. But it sounds like Bethenny wants her daughter to know exactly what she’s doing and teach her a valuable lesson. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she’s planning on bringing her daughter Bryn to Puerto Rico to show her what she’s doing to help those in need. In addition, she possibly wants to show Bryn just how fortunate she is to have the life she does.

“I’m trying to coordinate a trip with my daughter to distribute cash cards & toys. Showing her they have nothing vs telling her should have great impact,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on social media this week, revealing that she finds joy in bringing toys to the children in need, as they are living in the dark.

Bethenny also revealed that the children she sees in Puerto Rico are scared and worried because no one is coming to help them. It’s interesting that Frankel is pointing out that it may have a bigger effect if she’s showing Bryn rather than just telling her when it comes to the relief efforts her mother is working on. Of course, Bethenny hasn’t done all of this work on her own, but she hasn’t asked for attention either. In fact, the majority of her work has been done under the radar. It’s clear that she’s doing this to help people in need and not to bring attention or publicity to herself.

Bethenny Frankel may feature her work with Puerto Rico on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York.