Kylie Jenner and her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics is facing fan backlash over a new line of Silver Series makeup brushes with a high price point. On top of that, the new $360 brushes are made from animal fur, causing fans to ask Kylie what happened to her company, Kylie Cosmetics, and its cruelty-free motto. The sixteen piece brush set, which Kylie Jenner calls her Silver Series, is being met with much more disappointment than praise. While the Silver Series $360 brushes have a sleek appearance, they have upset Kylie Jenner’s core following and makeup bloggers alike.

This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner has been called misguided by fans when she has stepped outside her lane, not understanding the implications of her comments and products. At one point, Kylie Jenner was trying on the hat of the anti-vaxxers by tweeting messages critical of Third World vaccine programs.

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of a child getting a vaccine with a negative message below.

“Lack of food. Lack of shelter. Lack of clean water. But don’t worry… Billions of Dollars in Vaccines Have Arrived!”

Kylie Jenner didn’t expect the response from her fans to be so negative, suggesting that Kylie stay away from deep thoughts, politics, or any topic that might involve having a more sophisticated view of the world.

Kylie Cosmetics And Silver Series Makeup Brushes

But in a post on the Instagram page for Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner told her followers about the benefit of “real” brushes, meaning those made of animal products and byproducts, and not synthetic brushes that she has sold in the past, says Us Magazine. But after even cosmetics bloggers expressed disappointment, especially with the $350 price tag of the Silver Series cosmetics brushes, Kylie Jenner responded with a tweet.

“I have developed for you guys the most amazing luxury brushes ever. I am very excited! Real brushes don’t compare to synthetic brushes. Different performance/quality/everything. I am 100% down to do an entire synthetic line in the future which will ultimately be cheaper.”

Fans responded telling Kylie to keep her pricey Silver Series makeup brushes because they would rather do crazy things like making a car payment.

“So I’ve decided this brush set is ridiculous and I haven’t even spent $350 on all my makeup together. Thanks but I’ll buy food with that money instead.”

Kylie Jenner Says Her ‘Real’ Brushes Are Made From Animal Hair

Fans also asked Kylie Jenner to explain what kind of hair is used in her Silver Series brushes, but she did not respond, instead, she went on the defensive about the price of the Silver Series brushes, sharing photos of other similar brush sets by well-known lines.

“I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference.”

Kylie Jenner posted other very prestigious makeup lines, and fans told her to take a step down because Kylie Cosmetics is not in the same league with makeup lines which have been around for decades.

“I get your point Kylie but all of these brands are extremely credible in the makeup industry. You literally only came out with a little bit of brushes before and now you wanna drop this? Uh-uh doesn’t work that way.”

Kylie Jenner And Kylie Cosmetics Face Twitter Backlash

While lines like Kevyn Aucoin and Net-a-Porter both have makeup brushes in the $350 price range, they were developed over time by actual makeup artists, and Twitter is not letting Kylie forget it. While some of the backlash was good-natured, asking Kylie if Silver Series meant that the brushes were actually made of sterling silver, others demanded more information about Kylie Cosmetics and the use of animal products.

“Kylie Jenner is a sap for making makeup brushes with animal hair like literally proves she has no brain.”

Others find it ironic that Kylie Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics is using the word “luxury” while exploiting animals. In the past, Kylie Cosmetics had stressed that her line was cruelty-free, and so she is fighting accusations that she is a hypocrite.