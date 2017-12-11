2018 Golden Globes Nominations: Top Snubs And Surprises

Golden Globes 2018 unveiled its nominations on Monday morning, marking the first major awards announcement since accusations of sexual harassment and abuse started rolling out in Hollywood.

In the face of all the allegations that are flying around, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association may have overlooked some of the most noteworthy films, TV series and celebrities who have been embroiled within the wide-ranging sexual misconduct scandal.

Here are the most flabbergasting Golden Globes snubs and surprises of the year.

Wonder Woman

Despite raking in a whopping over $820 million and becoming one of the highest grossing films of the year, the Warner Bros. superhero movie got snubbed in two major categories, best drama and best director (Patty Jenkins). Even actress Gal Gadot was snubbed in the best drama actress category despite embodying this year’s female empowerment.

All The Money In The World

The Ridley Scott-directed film has been in the headlines for almost two months now, after Kevin Spacey, bogged down by a string of sexual assault and harassment allegations, was dropped from one of this year’s most buzzworthy projects. Spacey was eventually replaced by Christopher Plummer.

And despite finishing reshooting scenes with Plummer and having the film ready in time for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to watch the movie, All The Money In The World was snubbed in the best drama category. However, Scott did earn a nomination for best director.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The Meyerowitz Stories

Another likely Oscars 2018 contender that didn’t receive no love whatsoever from the Golden Globes. The snub might have something to do with Dustin Hoffman starring in the Noah Baumbach-directed film. Hoffman is being accused of making inappropriate comments and groping a female co-star and 17-year-old intern on the set of a 1985 film.

Twin Peaks

While actor Kyle MacLachlan received a nod for his outstanding performance in the best actor in a television limited series category, the limited TV series, which is a continuation of the iconic TV show from the ’90s, was snubbed in the best limited series category.

Get Out

In what is considered one of the most ambitious projects of the year, Get Out has received only two nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category and best actor (Daniel Kaluuya).

Jordan Peele, meanwhile, was left out of the best screenplay and best director categories despite winning critical praise.

Matt Damon

The two-time Golden Globe winner and best friend of Ben Affleck, who has been involved in the sexual harassment allegations that are gripping Hollywood, was snubbed in the best comedy actor category despite his phenomenal performance in Downsizing.

Jeffrey Tambor

The actor and his iconic series Transparent were snubbed in the best actor in a comedy and best comedy categories this year. Despite winning a Golden Globe in 2015 and being nominated for three consecutive years, Tambor might have been snubbed this year due to the swirling sexual harassment allegations that forced him to quit Transparent.