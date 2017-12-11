See The New Trailer For ‘Ready Player One’ Here

In 2011, Ernest Cline wrote his ground-breaking — and, some say, seminal — novel, Ready Player One. Part homage to 1980s pop culture, part dystopian science fiction, Ready Player One is set in a post-apocalyptic world where residents spend most of their time in a virtual reality simulacrum called OASIS (Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation).

Sound familiar?

Tye Sheridan, who played Cyclops in X-Men: Apocalypse, has the lead role of Wade Watts in the Ready Player One film, which first was announced at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

According to the Verge, Sheridan’s character in the film will be looking for the so-called “three hidden keys” that OASIS creator James Halliday left behind in the wake of his death. In summary, the “player” who finds the keys that Halliday laid throughout his virtual kingdom will inherit it all.

And yes, the competition between the players does turn deadly at certain points.

Other stars of Ready Player One include Bates Motel star Olivia Cooke, who plays Watts’ compatriot in the competition (and who will, of course, become his eventual love interest). Ben Mendelsohn, who played Captain Orson Krennic in Rogue One, will also star in the film, as will T.J. Miller, Mark Rylance, and Letitia Burns.

Check out the full movie poster below.

A better reality awaits. Tune in tomorrow at 9:45a PT for a special live stream event with @erniecline. #ReadyPlayerOne pic.twitter.com/X7M4IahKAC — Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) December 9, 2017

Fans of the book will also be pleased to know that Ernest Cline is currently in the process of writing a sequel to the novel. Cline, who is also serving as executive producer of the film, told Collider as much during a Facebook Live chat.

Cline said that while he can’t release too many details about the sequel as of yet, he was inspired to write the sequel once he got word that Steven Spielberg was the one who was sitting in the director’s chair for the film adaptation of the original book. What’s more, while some criticisms of the book state that there’s too much focus on the so-called “pop culture” of the 1980s — to the point that it’s self-referential — the fact that a sequel could, for example, focus on pop culture from a different decade, like the 1990s, provides some level of anticipation for the fans of sci-fi.

One of the many things I love about our new @readyplayerone poster is that its composition and color scheme evoke one of my favorite movie posters of all time… pic.twitter.com/wF3Xm66y3T — Ernie Cline (@erniecline) December 9, 2017

Ready Player One, which will be released by Warner Brothers, opens in theaters in March of next year.