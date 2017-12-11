Javi Marroquin Pouring Fuel On Fire With Kailyn Lowry: Is He The Reason Book Deal Isn’t Happening?

Javi Marroquin claimed that he and Kailyn Lowry were doing great at the premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp just a few weeks ago. There was even a picture taken of him planting a kiss on his ex-wife’s cheek. However, it seems like things have changed a bit, as they are no longer on great terms. Not only did Kailyn reveal that they are not doing their joint book publication anymore, but Marroquin is also sharing negative stories about his ex-wife on Twitter and possibly getting paid to do it. It sounds like things are anything but good with these two.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now sharing stories about how he’s slamming her on Twitter based on what is playing out on Marriage Boot Camp. It’s clear that he’s not very happy with the way things are going with these two, but it surely doesn’t help that he’s spreading stories about them not getting along. He isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star to share stories about his co-stars, and fans are speculating that he is indeed getting paid to share these stories. If this is the case, then he’s getting paid to slam his ex-wife on social media. Surely, this won’t help them fix their issues.

King & Queen A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:43am PST

It was Kailyn Lowry who broke the news on Twitter about them not doing their book deal together anymore. She claimed that they weren’t getting along, but if Javi is the one who is spreading these stories and sharing them with his fans, could he be the reason why they aren’t working together anymore? It’s possible, as Lowry may have a hard time forgiving him for sharing these stories about her. She is his ex-wife and is still the mother of his only son, Lincoln. Many have said that he should treat her with respect even though it may be hard to do so, given everything they have been through. It’s possible that he will regret sharing stories about her later in life, especially if Lincoln starts asking questions about it.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry will soon wrap up their time on Marriage Boot Camp. No word on whether Javi will film more with Kailyn or with Briana DeJesus for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.