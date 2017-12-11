‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Coming & Goings Scoop — J.T.’s Comeback, Plus Two More Vets Return

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease a few fan favorites are on their way back to Genoa City. J.T. returns on Tuesday, December 12. He’s not the only familiar face, either. Greg Rikaart will reprise the role of Kevin, and Jess Walton will soon return as Jill.

According to Soap Central, J.T. hasn’t been seen since he and his wife, Mackenzie, took young Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) to D.C. to move. After seven years, J.T. will return, and he will shake up the storyline on the CBS soap opera.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T.’s return will turn Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) life upside down. She will feel confused about why her ex-husband shows up unannounced. At first, she will probably assume he came back to take custody of teenage Reed. However, he will reassure her that is not the case.

Instead, J.T. will disclose that Paul (Doug Davidson) called him to help with a complicated case. He will be in town for a few weeks, only long enough to assist the police in solving a case. Will Victoria suspect that he’s going to work on the sex ring case? It’s hard to say, but Y&R spoilers indicate that his sudden return throws her for a loop.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin will stir up some drama this week, too. Apparently, on Tuesday’s show, Kevin will tell someone that Victor (Eric Braeden) is onto them and will soon find out what they did. For now, the viewers believe it has to do with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) or Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) bank hack, but it could be something else.

Kevin will share scenes with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) during the week of December 11. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Michael will give his little brother some advice on something.

Another face coming to Genoa City is Jill Atkinson (Jess Walton). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jill will arrive in town on Monday, December 18. So far, it looks like her appearance will only be for one day. However, Mal Young said that moving into 2018, Jill will have a juicy storyline coming up.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.