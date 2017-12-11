‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Family Rocked By Secret Cancer Diagnosis

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was reportedly diagnosed with cancer and underwent surgery and radiation years before he met the Teen Mom 2 star.

According to a new report, the mother of three, who married David Eason in September, recently took to her Twitter page to tell fans that he had been diagnosed with cancer and now takes medication because he doesn’t have a thyroid. Then, just a short time later, the longtime reality star deleted her tweets entirely.

On December 11, Radar Online shared news of the deleted tweets, revealing that Jenelle Evans had declared that her husband was a “cancer survivor” after being diagnosed with cancer four years ago.

While Jenelle Evans didn’t go into detail about her husband’s struggles, David Eason’s sister Jessica spoke to Radar Online about his health crisis and confirmed that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, which is the reason why he has a scar on his neck. As she explained, doctors cut open Eason’s neck to remove his thyroid and some of his glands.

In other deleted tweets shared by Jenelle Evans, she claimed that none of the members of David Eason’s family were there for him during his cancer battle.

In response to Jenelle Evans’ claims of David Eason’s family not being there for him during his cancer battle, Jessica Eason assured Radar Online that she and his family were there. She also pointed out that Evans wasn’t around at the time of his health crisis. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Evans and Eason didn’t strike up a romance with one another until 2015, two years after he underwent surgery and radiation.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in late 2015 after her split from Nathan Griffith, and one year later, they announced they were expecting. Then, in January of this year, months before their wedding, Evans and Eason welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.