Angelina Jolie Tries To Go Incognito At Flea Market With Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: Here’s What Caused Her To Fail

Ever since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, she has frequently been seen on outings with one or more of their six kids. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have all made red carpet appearances with Angelina in the last few months. Jolie also has been spotted with one or more children (although without Brad Pitt) on shopping expeditions, with the paparazzi even catching Angelina shopping with Shiloh at Target, as the Inquisitr reported.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox, Vivienne Seek Flea Market Bargains

But when Jolie stepped out this weekend, she almost escaped the probing eyes of the paparazzi by donning a wide-brimmed floppy hat in a classic Hollywood-star-goes-incognito look. Angelina’s 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne accompanied their mom and 11-year-old Shiloh for a visit to the famous Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, reported the Daily Mail.

“Attempting to hide her identity under a very large floppy black hat, Angelina cut a low-key figure while browsing the various stalls.”

Leaving work worries behind, Jolie and the three children hunted happily for good deals at the flea market stalls on Sunday afternoon. The enormous black hat almost succeeded in hiding Angelina’s fame as she joined the kids on a quest for the ideal browsing bargain.

Angelina Jolie Dressy Chic, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Casual Classic Style

Matching her hat, Jolie wore a black frock with lace, topped by a lengthy gray jersey coat. Angelina’s accessories of a big black leather purse and black flats completed her incognito efforts. In contrast to her mom, Shiloh chose to keep her style classically casual, just like a true California girl on the weekend. OK magazine captured the “mom duty” expedition that Jolie and her kids enjoyed.

Angelina Jolie Treats Her Kids To Sunday Fun Day At A California Flea Market https://t.co/mb4wSdypbC pic.twitter.com/nFjkiii5zM — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) December 12, 2017

The 11-year-old opted for a gray hoodie that contrasted with her blonde hair. Jolie-Pitt munched tortilla chips as she strode along in her black flip-flop shoes and tan cargo pants. Shiloh has become famous for her tomboy style, with Angelina explaining that her daughter “likes to dress like a boy,” as the Inquisitr reported.

Knox and Vivienne kept pace with their mom and sister. Little Knox wore black sneakers, a black shirt, and black sweat pants, carrying a toy wooden crossbow that he had purchased at one of the flea market stalls. Trotting along by her twin, Vivienne carried her own bargain of a blue and green blanket decorated with dinosaurs. The 9-year-old wore camouflage pants, a loose white shirt, and black shoes.

Angelina Jolie took Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on a shopping expedition to the flea market in Pasadena. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

Angelina carried some items in a white plastic bag as the actress strolled among the stalls with her children. But it wasn’t the children that foiled Jolie’s attempt to go incognito.

Angelina Jolie Can’t Stay Hidden In Crowd With This Designer

Although Angelina almost got away with her incognito look, she forgot about wearing her everyday shoes, pointed out Pop Sugar.

“[Angelina Jolie] covered up with a big, floppy black hat and sunglasses — the trademark incognito attire for celebs.”

But although Jolie nearly merged successfully into the flea market crowd as she shopped with Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, the shoes were the giveaway. Angelina’s slip dress and long cardigan were dressy, but Jolie’s designer mules by Salvatore Ferragamo with a tiny gold heel turned heads.

Jolie’s shoes are ultra-fancy, making them ideal for party holidays but not quite the ticket to staying incognito browsing at a flea market with the kids. In addition to the shoes, Jolie carried a Salvatore Ferragamo top handle bag that helped in-the-know style observers to recognize the actress.