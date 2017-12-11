The New York City Police Department said that officers respond to an explosion near the Port Authority Bus Station in Manhattan, New York City on Monday morning, December 11.

According to USA Today, police sources describe as a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at the Port Authority.

The officials confirmed the incident, tweeting, “The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E lines are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available.”

The incident happened in a Metropolitan Transportation Authority gateway between 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan. Surrounding streets and minor thoroughfares are being shut down moments after the explosion went live and the public is advised to take another route to avoid a potential after-explosion.

In a follow-up tweet, the NYPD said, “Update regarding the explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in a subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing Port Authority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary.”

Service Changes Due To NYPD Investigations

The NYPD also adds that the A, C and E lines are being evacuated at this time. These trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions. 42 St shuttle service will be halted in both directions as the investigations continue.

There will be no B train service passing between Bedford Park Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions. On the other hand, the E trains are stopping along the F line between 36 St (QNS) and W 4 St-Washington Sq in both directions.

The report also added that the subway disruptions will take place in the following: 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions.

Officials also noted that these are preliminary information and more will be relayed to the public once the investigation is done and viable lead becomes available.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the New York explosion and the White House is already asked to issue an official statement pertaining to the tragic event.