‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fans Discuss JJ’s Suicide Storyline, Sensitive Topic Has To Be Written Right

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will be the focus of a suicide storyline. This was heartbreaking and shocking for fans to hear. Some viewers feel it will give the soap opera the opportunity to spread awareness. However, only if it is written correctly.

Since Ron Carlivati took over as head writer, he has not been shying away from controversial topics. Right now, JJ is in the middle of a police shooting storyline. Chasing after a suspect, he fired his gun, not knowing that the perp he was shooting at was Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). The scenario is causing a lot of division among the Salemites, according to SoapCentral.

DOOL spoilers reveal that around Christmas, JJ will attempt suicide. There is a lot of discussion on social media regarding this sensitive topic. On the Facebook page titled Days Of Our Lives Spoilers & More, one person commented that she has been personally affected by more than one suicide.

She admitted that it would be really hard for her to watch JJ’s storyline. However, she would go ahead and give it a chance in the hopes that it would be written correctly. At the end of her comment, the commenter added that if it could create suicide awareness and save just one person, then it would be worth it.

In the Daytime Royalty Online forums, fans have been discussing JJ’s suicide storyline. One person commented that the outcome could go either way. Carlivati would either do a great job with it, or it could be done terribly. There is just no way to tell until those episodes air.

In the past, the network has not been comfortable with controversial storylines. Susan Seaforth Hayes, who plays Julie, explained this to Soap Opera Digest several months ago. At that time, it was revealed that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) was the child of Valerie (Vanessa Williams) and Julie’s dead son, David. Back when the couple conceived Eli, interracial relationships were a controversial topic. Hayes said this is why the romantic storyline was suddenly dropped and not spoken of again. At least until Eli showed up in Salem.

Fans are hoping that the suicide storyline is written carefully. Hopefully, it will create awareness and help get people talking about suicide prevention.

Selfies are better with friends! #DAYS ⠀ ???? @oliviarosekeegan A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.