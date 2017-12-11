Gwen Stefani Reveals That Blake Shelton Is The Only Christmas Present She Needs

Gwen Stefani has a lot to celebrate this Christmas. Between the success of her new Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, to her amazing romance with Blake Shelton, everything seems to be falling into place for the No Doubt alum. But if you asked Stefani, Shelton is the only thing she needs for the holidays.

Stefani Gushes About Shelton On Instagram

Stefani took to social media this week to express just how much she appreciates the country crooner. In one post on Instagram, Stefani shared a pic of her boyfriend wearing apparel from his new restaurant, Ole Red, with the caption, “Got my Christmas present already.”

Stefani also shared an image of her and Shelton performing a duet from her Christmas album on the set of The Voice. Stefani told fans that she couldn’t believe the duet happened and said the entire experience felt like she was in a snow globe. Before performing on the show, Stefani posed with Shelton outside the studio in what turned out to be an adorable pic. The couple looked happier than ever next to each other and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Stefani And Shelton’s Romantic Duet On The Voice

Stefani’s week kicked off with a special performance on The Voice. According to Billboard, Stefani and Shelton got in the holiday groove with their duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The performance came during a double-elimination week on the show, but the couple’s performance lightened the mood on set.

@nbcthevoice @blakeshelton seriously can’t believe this happened!?? I am in a Christmas snow globe dream! #youmakeitfeellikechristmas gx ???????????????????????????? A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

The duet also capped off what has been a successful year for Stefani and Shelton, both of whom released new albums this year. Given how everything has gone for the couple so far, there’s little doubt why they are so happy together.

Stefani’s Christmas Album Brought Her Closer To Shelton

In speaking about her Christmas album, Stefani revealed that the project brought her closer to Shelton than ever before. Stefani didn’t know that Shelton loved Christmas music as much as her and was thrilled to write a holiday song with him. Although Stefani is happy about the album, she couldn’t help but gush how everyday seems like Christmas when Shelton is around.

Got my Christmas present already gx #youmakeitfeellikechristmas @blakeshelton #yum A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:28pm PST

What Are Stefani’s Christmas Plans This Year?

Now that her album is out, and the duet is over, Stefani is looking forward to spending a little downtime with the country crooner over the holidays. Us Magazine reports that Shelton and Stefani are planning on celebrating Christmas at her house this year. Stefani revealed the plans in a recent interview and explained how she and her three boys will travel to Oklahoma for a pre-Christmas party. The family will then head back home and celebrate the rest of the holiday at her home in Los Angeles.

#mygiftisyou @applemusic #thatwasfun! #thankyou #timcook❤️ ???????????????? gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Stefani also talked about how excited her boys are for the coming holiday. Although Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 are thrilled at the prospects of opening gifts, Stefani admitted that Christmas is just as magical for her. Part of it is because Stefani has Shelton but part of it is also the opportunity for the pop star to pass down family traditions and have fun with her brood.