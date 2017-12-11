Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? Blake Shelton’s Girlfriend Is Accused Of Sporting A ‘Baby Bump’ In New Photos

Could Gwen Stefani be pregnant with her fourth child?

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani appeared to be sporting a slight sign of a baby bump while out in Los Angeles over the weekend and now, several of her fans and followers are convinced that a Blake Shelton baby could be on the way.

On December 10, Radar Online shared a series of photos of Gwen Stefani wearing a baggy red jumpsuit with matching red lipstick and claimed the singer has been trying to get pregnant with her fourth child with some help from in-vitro fertilization. As the outlet revealed, Stefani appeared to be enjoying a Christmas shopping spree on Saturday afternoon and as she went from store to store, she appeared to be doing her best to hide her potential pregnancy with a large black purse.

If Gwen Stefani is currently pregnant, the child will be the first for Blake Shelton. Meanwhile, Stefani shares three children, including 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another in November 2015 after splitting from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. At the time, they were in the midst of production on the ninth season of The Voice and throughout the airing of the show, they were seen growing increasingly flirtatious with one another.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Gwen Stefani sparked pregnancy rumors weeks ago when she posted the image above while celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday. However, while the baggy sweater appeared to be hiding Stefani’s typically thin from, it may have also simply been a comfortable option for Stefani’s holiday festivities.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t announced any plans to start a family in the near-future but when it comes to the seriousness of their relationship, they’ve long been proving that their relationship is no publicity stunt. In fact, for the past two years, they have been continuing to spend time with one another, and as a family with her kids, in Los Angeles and Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a home.

To see more of Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 13 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.