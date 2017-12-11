‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Learns A Shocking Scoop, She Finds Out Chloe Is Alive?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will continue to be at odds with Victor (Eric Braeden) over the next few weeks. She has to be very careful with Victor especially if she wants to maintain her relationship with Noah (Robert Adamson).

According to Soap Central, Victor wants Noah far away from Tessa, who he deemed as more trouble than she’s worth. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa is not scared of the great Victor Newman and will eventually agree to help Paul investigate the Mustache (Doug Davidson), but with one condition –Noah can never find out she assisted their investigation.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Tessa could dig up information on Victor without Noah’s help. During the week of December 11, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will make an emergency phone call to someone, cautioning them that Victor could be on to their shady scheme. Whatever Kevin was talking about, Tessa could uncover the info and use it against Victor.

Tessa could do some digging into Victor’s affairs and find out that he helped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) fake her death and escaped Genoa City with Kevin. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she could take the info to Paul.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor won’t like that Tessa knows about his involvement with Chloe and will do whatever he can to make her disappear. Perhaps, Victor will suggest that if Tessa suddenly left town, no one but Noah would notice. He thinks Noah would believe that she left town to find her missing sister.

With Victor a real threat to Tessa, she may decide to make a bold move. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she could contact Hilary (Mishael Morgan) with a hot story idea.

Tessa could tell Hilary that Chloe never died, she only faked her death and fled town with Kevin. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Tessa will reveal that Victor helped Chloe escape town and provided her with medication to fake her death. The scoop would send shock waves all throughout Genoa City, but no one would be more stunned than Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who had finally gone on with her life since she believed Adam’s killer was dead.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.