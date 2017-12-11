Samantha Fox Says She’s Not Jumping On Bandwagon With Claims Of David Cassidy Sex Assault

Samantha Fox is defending herself amid backlash over her new allegations that David Cassidy sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago. The 51-year-old English pop singer, best known for her 1986 hit “Touch Me (I Want Your Body),” recently told the Daily Star Sunday that Cassidy sexually assaulted her during a video shoot for his 1985 single, “Romance.”

In the new interview, Fox alleged Cassidy cornered her in a bathroom during a dinner at a Chelsea restaurant and that he pushed her against the wall and groped her, touching her breasts and shoving his hands under her skirt. Fox claims she elbowed Cassidy in the face and kicked him in the groin in order to get him away from her.

Samantha Fox, who was 19 years old at the time of the alleged incident, also claims the then-35-year-old David Cassidy purposely prolonged their semi-nude photo shoot for his comeback video and that he “had an erection the entire time – something he did absolutely nothing to hide.”

The singer and former topless model made her revelations about Cassidy in conjunction with the release of her first autobiography, titled Forever, but the timing has many of the late Partridge Family star’s fans fuming. David Cassidy died less than three weeks ago of liver and kidney failure, and some are wondering why Fox would come out with this story now. In fact, many people are now slamming Samantha Fox, pegging her as a has-been who was likely spurned by the Partridge Family superstar.

So now we’re accusing dead people of sexual misconduct? How about we stick to the living who can defend their name? https://t.co/tjeqnoTdUT — Johnny (@sharkdavil) December 11, 2017

Angry fans took to social media to blast Fox, with many questioning why she waited until now—32 years after the alleged attack and just days after Cassidy’s death—to make the allegations public.

“He can’t defend or admit these allegations now,” one fan tweeted. “Awful timing, especially for his family!”

Many others called Fox out for her ill-timed allegations.

So…Samantha Fox has accused "David Cassidy" of groping her in the 80's. If this was so upsetting, why did she wait until after his death to go public with it? #AnythingToGetBackInTheLimelight — Steff (@CT_Homesteader) December 10, 2017

Samantha Fox waited till David Cassidy died ???? Yeah ….,.. — Nuala (@Nuala23Nuala) December 10, 2017

Shameless of Samantha Fox to throw sexual accusations at David Cassidy days after his death. He can't deny them. He can't sue. She cashes in on the tabloid press, as she has done for years. Pathetic — Rick O'Shea (@RickOShea9) December 10, 2017

Why do people choose to speak out after the person has died .they can't defend themselves so how do we know if Samantha Fox is telling the truth she never mentioned before that David Cassidy groped her — P S (@PKash17) December 10, 2017

I see British singer Samantha Fox is looking for 15 minutes of attention by accusing the recently deceased David Cassidy of sexual assault. What a class act. Waits until the man is dead so he can’t defend himself. — Tawna (@tjwhitfordnz) December 11, 2017

But Samantha Fox is adamant her story about David Cassidy is not a new one. Amid the social media firestorm, the singer took to Twitter herself to explain that she wrote about the alleged incident more than a year ago in her book and that she is not riding on the coattails of David’s untimely death. Fox even pointed to the press for “picking up” on the chapter due to the rampant sexual assault allegations that are currently sweeping through the entertainment industry.

“Just to let you all know, my book was completed a year ago,” Samantha wrote.

“I am not jumping on the bandwagon!…My book is so much more than this story, but the press obviously picked up on that chapter as it’s so topical at this moment! R.I.P. David Cassidy.”

Just to let you all know, my book was completed a year ago. I am not jumping on the band wagon! R.i.P. David Cassidy Love Samantha ❤️???? — Samantha Fox (@SamFoxCom) December 10, 2017

My book is so much more than this story, but the press obviously picked up on that chapter as it’s so topical at this moment! R.I.P. David Cassidy — Samantha Fox (@SamFoxCom) December 10, 2017

David Cassidy died on Nov. 21 at age 67. The late singer’s family has not commented on Samantha Fox’s allegations against him.