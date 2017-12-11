Video: Trump Accusers Live On ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ At 9 A.M. – Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey And Rachel Crooks

Although the official position of the White House from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to Axios, is that the sexual assault accusers of President Donald Trump are all lying, some of the 20 women are not going away. The Megyn Kelly Today show will go live at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 11, with Kelly interviewing Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Crooks.

Videos from Megyn Kelly Today can be found on the Today YouTube channel. It is not clear if the live video will appear at 9 a.m. However, the interviews wherein the women “will share their claims, which President Trump has denied, and stories together for the first time on television,” according to the press release and below Twitter post, should appear soon thereafter. The press conference is being dubbed Trump’s own #MeToo movement.

As reported by the New York Daily News, the women set to appear on Megyn’s show are a few of the 20 women who have accused Trump of some sort of sexual misconduct, harassment, or abuse prior to Trump winning the presidency. Not only will the three women speak with Kelly, but also 16 women are planning to speak at a press conference in New York City on Monday morning to tell what they say happened when they encountered Trump at various points in their lives.

Three Trump accusers will sit down with Megyn Kelly today to share their explosive stories on TV for the first time https://t.co/ackC702l4c — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 11, 2017

Tomorrow in a #MegynTODAY exclusive: Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey & Rachel Cooks, three women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, sit down live with Megyn at 9am. — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) December 11, 2017

The women set to appear on Megyn’s show aren’t the only ones speaking out about Trump. On Sunday, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke on Face the Nation about Trump’s accusers deserving to be heard, as reported by the Washington Post.

The interviews with Trump’s accusers have come in the wake of Trump giving his full support to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, a man who faces a litany of sexual misconduct accusations from women, with certain women claiming they were underage when they encountered the district attorney. Moore has denied all of the accusations against him and claimed that he has never dated any underage girls.

.@megynkelly -“If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of sexual assault…can I ask you to stand?” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/Oc5dOJVb94 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) December 6, 2017

Trump could find himself testifying about sexual assault charges if he is required to speak regarding the New York lawsuit by Summer Zervos. Summer formerly appeared on The Apprentice and claimed Trump groped her in 2007, according to the Los Angeles Times.