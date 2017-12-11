Matt Lauer & Wife Annette Roque Divorce? Couple Allegedly Only Stayed Together For Their Children

The status of Matt Lauer’s almost 20-year marriage to wife Annette Roque has been the subject of much speculation since it was confirmed earlier this month that Matt had been fired by NBC News for alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace, and now sources are claiming that the two allegedly only ever stayed married for the sake of their children.

According to a new report, amid rumors that the couple could be heading towards divorce after Annette briefly filed for divorce – and then swiftly canceled her firing – back in 2006, the twosome supposedly only stayed together as long as they have in order to create a stable home environment for 16-year-old Jack, 14-year-old Romy, and 11-year-old Thijs.

Sources recently alleged that the two supposedly haven’t had a close marriage for years now, and following the recent scandal could end up officially divorcing in a few months – or even weeks – time.

While Matt and his family have been staying pretty under the radar since it was confirmed that he would no longer be appearing on Today after 20 years as a co-anchor, a source recently claimed to Hollywood Life that his wife has no plans to take his children away from him right now, but a divorce could still be coming soon.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

“The kids are really the one good constant he has left in his life right now,” the source claimed, “and there’s no way Annette would consider pulling that away from him when he needs it most.”

Matt and Annette haven’t publicly commented on the status of their relationship in the wake of Lauer’s scandal, though the outlet’s source alleged that a divorce is likely on the table for the two, just not quite yet.

“It’s likely they will wait for the scandal to die down… and then at some point he and Annette will probably look at parting ways permanently,” claimed the insider, but noted that the couple will continue to co-parent their three children together even if they do decide to divorce.

As for how Matt and Annette are doing amid the drama, the outlet’s source noted that they’re both currently “fully focused on the children and maintaining their well-being first and foremost” but allegedly haven’t been happy in their marriage for some time.

“Matt and Annette have been leading pretty much separate lives for a number of years now,” the source continued of their fractured marriage, noting that Lauer would spend most of his time in Manhattan while Roque was usually with their children in the Hamptons.

“If it weren’t for the kids, who they both love more than anything, they would have likely divorced years ago,” the insider then added, claiming that the two had a unique arrangement which saw them stay together for the sake of the children.

“Like many couples these days, they have made things work in their own way in order to provide a stable and happy home for the children,” said the insider.

The latest report comes shortly after Page Six alleged following the allegations against Matt that Annette fled their home in the Hamptons and headed back to her home country of the Netherlands.

Xxx @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Page Six noted that Lauer’s wife briefly filed for divorce back in 2006, and allegedly claimed in the documents that she had suffered “cruel and inhumane” treatment from the news anchor. However, Lauer and Roque never actually divorced as she withdrew the application just one month later.

The site claimed the disgraced anchor’s wife was last spotted at their family home before leaving the country on November 29, which was the same day Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb both appeared extremely subdued on Today as they announced the news that Matt would not be returning following the recent allegations of sexual misconduct.

It’s thought that NBC is currently searching for Matt Lauer’s permanent replacement to steer Today.